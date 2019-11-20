AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Project under £250k

Three Rooms Under a New Roof by Ullmayer Sylvester has been named best project under £250,000 at the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards

This roof-level extension to the architects’ own timber self-build home was a clear winner in the category, the judges describing it as ‘quite outstanding … a real pleasure to visit’.

The addition of a timber roof structure creates new rooms at upper level and transforms the previously open-plan house by generating ‘a rich variety of new spaces’ to reflect the family’s changing needs. One judge observed that the scheme had ‘transformed the family’s life without the need to move’.

The project exhibits all the carbon-emission offset benefits of a retrofit, while incorporating a carefully considered in-use environmental strategy, its new lattice roof structure enabling more effective natural ventilation by using the stack effect from the double-height spaces below.

‘It’s great to see a project that exhibits a real architectural agenda even on such a small scale,’ said one judge. Another commented on the ‘extra 3D-ness’ of its ‘delightful’ spaces. The judges also described the scheme as ‘joyful’ in its detailing, ‘weaving new space out of fresh air’, and commended its spatial sophistication, light quality and exploration of structure and material. ‘What they’ve managed to do is revisit what was already an exceptional piece of architecture and somehow make it better,’ the judges concluded.

Shortlist

The Living Lab by DaeWha Kang Design

Merrivale by Designfarm Architects

Corrugated Metal Extension to Stone Cottage by Eastabrook Architects

Wicksteed Park Learning Space by Lathams

Park Road, Richmond, by Sophie Bates Architects

The Modern Cottage by Stylus Architects

Rear Extension and Loft Conversion by TJB Architects

