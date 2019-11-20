AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Mixed-Use

This residential and retail project rebuilds the ‘missing piece’ of an Islington terrace lost due to Blitz bomb damage. The architecture avoids trying to recreate the past but contains echoes of it along with distortions intended as a reference to the nature of memory.

The practice built a virtual model of the ‘existing’ building based on the study of historical site photographs and a laser survey of the lost block’s mirror at the other end of the parade of buildings. The digital model was then used to create a cast from 300 expanded-polystyrene panels, which were used to pour terracotta-coloured concrete. This formed the building’s 0.5m-thick pigmented concrete shell, including its external and internal finishes and features. The frame of the building, meanwhile, is formed from cross-laminated timber.

The judges said the way in which architect, client and contractor had worked together to create something so thought-provoking and original was exemplary. They noted that the contractor was so proud of the building that it literally put its name on it.

‘This project invents new ways to build and is full of invention and delight,’ said one judge, while another remarked: ‘So much has been squeezed into this design. It’s unusual and amazing and the inside really works.’

