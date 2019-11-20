AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Masterplan

In Allies and Morrison’s words: ‘York Central is the most significant urban expansion in the ancient city of York’s modern history and currently one of the largest development projects in the UK.’

According to the judges, this 46ha scheme has the bone structure to become better than King’s Cross – the multi-award-winning placemaking poster boy also masterplanned by Allies and Morrison and with which it has numerous parallels.

The plan covers a large brownfield site next to the city’s historic core which radiates from York’s railway station and railyards and incorporates the National Railway Museum, which is the scheme’s main cultural anchor. The project aims to deliver a new park, central gallery, up to 2,500 homes and 100,000m2 of offices, shops and hotels. It will provide a framework for sustainable urban and economic development and create a compact urban extension that is imbued with ‘Yorkness’.

The judges said: ‘The proposal builds on Allies and Morrison’s King’s Cross Central masterplan, which had to deal with similar challenges, and then improves it. The proposed linear park will be a gamechanger for York. It responds to all the demands and needs of all the stakeholders and gives back to the wider area. It will be transformational for the city.’

Shortlist

