AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Landscape Architecture

Never intended for public access when built in 1960, the external spaces at White City’s BBC Television Centre have been opened up for the first time. Stanhope commissioned lead architect AHMM with landscape and public realm consultant Gillespies to transform the area into a mixed-use residential development in 2012. Come 2019, the project is finished, with the iconic BBC forecourt remodelled into a public piazza.

‘There’s a completeness about it,’ said one judge of the transformation. The public realm has opened up the site, stitching the new development back into the surrounding communities after being inward-looking for so long. ‘The team has managed to create very successful links across the site using the landscape,’ the judges remarked.

Moving through the scheme, each terrace has a different feel: there’s an open lawn, more intimate woodland gardens and paved spaces for community events. The circular courtyard at the development’s hub has maintained its original architectural concept with new planting – a strategy the judges said ‘feels mature and will age well’.

Key to the scheme’s success is, perhaps, its appropriateness. ‘The rich pockets of different spaces have created an intimate human scale in the context of very large buildings,’ said the judges.



Highly commended

The green heart lr 208 landscape cmyk Source: India Hobson / Haarkon

The Green Heart, University of Birmingham, by Churchman Thornhill Finch

‘This is an ambitious new park, linking a large campus of diverse buildings,’ said the judges. A major piece of public realm at the centre of The University of Birmingham, the 5ha multi-use space aims to facilitate gatherings for an academic community. ‘A big achievement for the practice,’ the judges agreed.

Shortlist

Crown Square and The Oast House by Allied London and Arriola & Fiol

Cator Park, Kidbrooke Village by HTA Design

Judges

Eleanor Fawcett, head of design, Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation

Jo Sainsbury, managing director, iMET

Simon Sturgis, managing director, Targeting Zero

