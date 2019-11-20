Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Infrastructure

20 November, 2019 By

Chiswickparkfootbridge abutment

1/4

Hide caption

  • Chiswickparkfootbridge abutment
  • Chiswickparkfootbridge sean shumka

    Source: Sean Shumka

  • 3655 chiswickparkfootbridge detail
  • Chiswickparkfootbridge deck

Chiswick Park Footbridge by Useful Studio with Expedition Engineering has been named best infrastructure project at the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards

This 120m-long steel bridge, part of the Chiswick Park Development, provides a key strategic link between Chiswick Business Park, the local underground station and the surrounding community. 

Described by the judges as a ‘joy to walk over’ and a ‘really nice experience’, the £7.7 million scheme is a simple and elegant triple-span arched structure. Its engineering and material choices were driven by its context and required lifespan of 120 years. Self-finishing weathering steel, stainless-steel handrails and cumaru timber decking have been selected to adhere to a ‘zero-maintenance’ strategy, as well as to complement the colours of adjacent tree canopies.

Unusually for a footbridge, its form uses a network arch to create an exceptionally efficient structure, reducing the amount of material required and allowing the bridge to be conceived as a ‘kit of parts’ for off-site fabrication. The judges said this epitomised ‘the elegant integration of engineering and architecture to produce a sophisticated bridge that responds to context’. They struggled to find fault in any aspect of its design, finding it ‘minimalist, yet detailed at the same time’. 

Shortlist    

  • Gloucester Transport Hub by BDP
  • River Thames Footbridge by Knight Architects
  • University of Northampton Foot and Cycle Bridge by MCW architects 

Judges 

  • Eleanor Fawcett, head of design, Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation
  • Jo Sainsbury, managing director, iMET
  • Simon Sturgis, managing director, Targeting Zero

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs