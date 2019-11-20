AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Infrastructure

Chiswick Park Footbridge by Useful Studio with Expedition Engineering has been named best infrastructure project at the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards
This 120m-long steel bridge, part of the Chiswick Park Development, provides a key strategic link between Chiswick Business Park, the local underground station and the surrounding community.
Described by the judges as a ‘joy to walk over’ and a ‘really nice experience’, the £7.7 million scheme is a simple and elegant triple-span arched structure. Its engineering and material choices were driven by its context and required lifespan of 120 years. Self-finishing weathering steel, stainless-steel handrails and cumaru timber decking have been selected to adhere to a ‘zero-maintenance’ strategy, as well as to complement the colours of adjacent tree canopies.
Unusually for a footbridge, its form uses a network arch to create an exceptionally efficient structure, reducing the amount of material required and allowing the bridge to be conceived as a ‘kit of parts’ for off-site fabrication. The judges said this epitomised ‘the elegant integration of engineering and architecture to produce a sophisticated bridge that responds to context’. They struggled to find fault in any aspect of its design, finding it ‘minimalist, yet detailed at the same time’.
Shortlist
- Gloucester Transport Hub by BDP
- River Thames Footbridge by Knight Architects
- University of Northampton Foot and Cycle Bridge by MCW architects
Judges
- Eleanor Fawcett, head of design, Old Oak & Park Royal Development Corporation
- Jo Sainsbury, managing director, iMET
- Simon Sturgis, managing director, Targeting Zero