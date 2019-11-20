AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Infrastructure

Chiswick Park Footbridge by Useful Studio with Expedition Engineering has been named best infrastructure project at the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards

This 120m-long steel bridge, part of the Chiswick Park Development, provides a key strategic link between Chiswick Business Park, the local underground station and the surrounding community.

Described by the judges as a ‘joy to walk over’ and a ‘really nice experience’, the £7.7 million scheme is a simple and elegant triple-span arched structure. Its engineering and material choices were driven by its context and required lifespan of 120 years. Self-finishing weathering steel, stainless-steel handrails and cumaru timber decking have been selected to adhere to a ‘zero-maintenance’ strategy, as well as to complement the colours of adjacent tree canopies.

Unusually for a footbridge, its form uses a network arch to create an exceptionally efficient structure, reducing the amount of material required and allowing the bridge to be conceived as a ‘kit of parts’ for off-site fabrication. The judges said this epitomised ‘the elegant integration of engineering and architecture to produce a sophisticated bridge that responds to context’. They struggled to find fault in any aspect of its design, finding it ‘minimalist, yet detailed at the same time’.

Shortlist

Gloucester Transport Hub by BDP

River Thames Footbridge by Knight Architects

University of Northampton Foot and Cycle Bridge by MCW architects

