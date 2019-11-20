AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Housing (£10m and over)

Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley has been named best housing project costing £10 million or more at the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards

‘The public sector was really outstanding this year – more so than before – and needs to be recognised for that,’ said the judges. But Goldsmith Street, a local authority-led development and winner of the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize, stood out for ticking all the boxes and truly raising the ambition of housing as a whole.

Mikhail Riches’ suburban Norwich scheme, designed with Cathy Hawley, has reintroduced terraced streets, only 14m apart from one another, with a mix of 45 houses and 60 flats, demonstrating high-density living at low scale. Every dwelling has its own street-level front door, promoting ownership and identity. The traditional ‘ginnel’ (a narrow passage between buildings) has been reinterpreted to run through the centre of the development, providing a secure shared garden, while encouraging children’s safe play.

The whole scheme is organised around principles of sustainability, using low-carbon construction methods. Each home optimises solar gain in winter and has been adapted to meet Passivhaus standards – and all for a modest budget of £1,875 per m2.

The judges described Goldsmith Street as a ‘truly feel-good scheme’ born out of a ‘trusting client, great designer and amazing community’. They added: ‘It’s a model-setting scheme for Norwich.’



Shortlist

Anderston Phases 4 & 5 by Collective Architecture

Hoxton Press, Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects with David Chipperfield Architects

Brentford Lock West Phase 2 by Mae

Monier Road by Pitman Tozer Architects

Steepleton by Proctor & Matthews Architects

Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology by WilkinsonEyre

