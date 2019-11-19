AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Heritage

Alexandra Palace East Wing Regeneration by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has taken top honours in the heritage category of the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards

‘There was an intricate delicacy in its approach,’ said one of the judges of this worthy winner. ‘Often new interventions can be too robust, but FCBS showed an advanced level of gracefulness in line with the artifice of show.’

Working with the fabric of the Grade II-listed Alexandra Palace, FCBS came up with the term ‘arrested decay’ to describe its light-touch approach of ‘consolidation’ over restoration. This concept was commended by the jury for its ‘very clear philosophy, which would become the language for all design decisions’.

The brief called for two major transformations to take place in the east wing of the much-loved ‘Ally Pally’: the restoration of the 19th-century theatre and the rejuvenation of the East Court into a multipurpose events space – both while retaining the original character of the iconic spaces.

Overall, the judges were particularly impressed by the client’s dedication to the project, from driving high-level ambitions, down to creating hand-painted signage – a rare and beautiful result of the project’s value engineering. They concluded: ‘It was a successfully balanced and incredibly engaged response’ and one that was ‘done very respectfully’.

