AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Health and Wellbeing

jmarchitects has triumphed in the Health & Wellbeing category of the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards with its New Gorbals Health and Care Centre

‘This is a fine civic building that has brought people together,’ said the judges of this standout health and care centre. ‘It’s an uplifting, lasting building that you can imagine will still be doing well in 100 years.’

The New Gorbals Health and Care Centre, for the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, is central to the regeneration of the Greater Gorbals area, with the site forming part of the Crown Street masterplan. The challenge was to ensure an exemplary public building with a strong architectural relationship to the new adjacent housing association offices and social housing. The solution was to re-establish a perimeter block on the site, creating a civic space and giving a sense of place to the wider context.

The building, which has a BREEAM Excellent rating, is designed around two open courtyard spaces which provide daylight, natural ventilation and a relaxed atmosphere. Using a simple and robust material palette, the care centre provides an integrated, welcoming environment. Bringing a range of professionals under one roof has resulted in a more co-ordinated approach to patient recovery.

The judges praised the centre’s excellent daylight and ample natural ventilation, as well as its high level of local amenity and overall positive impact for the Gorbals. As they commented: ‘With its real sense of social sustainability, this project makes great use of views out, and helps you orientate yourself within it. It is a benchmark of best practice.’



Shortlist

Maggie’s Cardiff by Dow Jones Architects

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital: Institute in the Park by Hopkins Architects

St Peter’s Hospice by KKE Architects

Shaftesbury Hall by Mulroy Architects

Judges