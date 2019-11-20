AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Who were the big winners?

Twenty-one AJ Architecture Awards were given out at a special celebration ceremony tonight (20 November) hosted by comedian and actor Miles Jupp

The biggest prize of the night, the Design of the Year, went to Carmody Groarke’s ‘remarkable’ Windermere Jetty Museum of Boats, Steam and Stories, which was described as ’simple, thoughtful and pragmatic’.

The ’exceptionally impressive’ lakeside project, commissioned following an RIBA-run competition in 2011, was also named cultural project of the year. Click here for a full list of the winners.

Cg windermere jetty museum chuftoncrow 005 Source: Hufton + Crow DESIGN OF THE YEAR: Windermere Jetty Museum by Carmody Groarke

Meanwhile, the Architect of the Year title was handed to RIBA Stirling Prize-winning practice Mikail Riches, whose Goldsmith Street council-housing scheme in Norwich also won the housing project (£10 million and over) category.

The practice was praised for the way it worked ‘hand-in-glove’ with local authorities and for ‘helping to point the way for architects’.

The editor’s choice, as selected by the AJ’s Emily Booth, was given to Ashtree Road by emerging Glasgow-based practice Graeme Nicholls Architects.

Booth said the young studio’s breakthrough project, a 24-flat social housing development in Pollokshaws, was a ‘striking piece of urban architecture created for a strikingly low budget’.

stirlnig prize annalie riches Annalie Riches of AJ Architecture Awards Practice of the Year Mikhail Riches collecting the RIBA Stirling Prize 2019

The black brick block, which also won the housing project (up to £10 million) category, was built for just £1,300 per m² and was described by one judge as an ‘unselfconscious scheme that is likely to change the quality of local development going forward’.

Also announced was the 2019 Manser Medal prize-winner – the accolade for the year’s best house – which was picked up by Cork House. Designed by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton, the home in Eton was hailed as a ‘remarkably successful experiment in sustainable architecture’.

Ashtree road 3579 me rev a Source: Gillian Hayes WINNER: Ashtree Road by Graeme Nicholls Architects, Design of the Year

Other winners on the night included Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects in the community and faith category and the R7 office block by Morris + Company at King’s Cross, which was named best workplace (10,000m² and over).

The juries visited all 125 of the shortlisted buildings in their search for the best new architecture in the country, looking at a wide range of schemes ranging from office buildings to social housing and unbuilt masterplans.

The 54 judges included Amin Taha, Eva Jiricna, Biba Dow, Kirsten Lees and Edward Jones.

The AJ Architecture Awards were held at an exclusive gala dinner on 20 November at Exhibition London, Wood Lane.

Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton6 WINNER: The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year is Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton

The winners in full