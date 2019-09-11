AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Small project, Community, Mixed-Use & Infrastructure shortlists

The AJ can reveal the last batch of finalists in the running for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards
The small project category includes a glut of innovative house extensions by architects including Sophie Bates Architects, Ullmayer Sylvester and Gloucestershire-based Eastabrook Architects.
Among the community and faith project finalists is an overhaul of St Mary Magdalene Paddington by Dow Jones Architects, the new Drayton Green Church by Piercy&Company and an education centre in east London shaped like a giant neuron cell, designed by the late Will Alsop and his practice aLL Design.
The strong mixed-use project of the year category features schemes by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, KPF, Amin Taha’s practice Groupwork, Morris + Company and AHMM.
Meanwhile the contenders for the infrastructure project of the year include bridges by Knight Architects, Useful Studio with Expedition Engineering, MCW architects and the new Gloucester Transport Hub by BDP.
Nearly 130 projects were chosen to compete for the AJ Architecture Awards, the annual showcase of the best built projects in the UK.
The expert judges, who will visit every shortlisted project over the coming weeks, include Eva Jiricna, Sarah Gaventa, Russell Curtis of RCKa, BDP chair Chris Harding, architect Amin Taha of Groupwork, Sam Jacob, and Kirsten Lees of Grimshaw.
In addition to stand-out design, the judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
All the winners will be announced at an exclusive gala dinner. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the presentation of three special awards chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year, and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.
This year also marks the return of the prestigious Manser Medal to the AJ. The long-standing prize recognises the best completed house in the UK and was named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016). It became part of the AJ Architecture Awards earlier this year.
The AJ Architecture Awards event takes place on 20 November 2019 at Exhibition London, Shepherd’s Bush. Find more details here.
Project of the Year (under £250,000)
Corrugated Metal Extension to Stone Cottage by Eastabrook Architects
Source: Charlie Birchmore
Merrivale by Designfarm Architects
Park Road, Richmond, by Sophie Bates Architects
Rear Extension & Loft Conversion by TJB Architects
The Living Lab by DaeWha Kang Design
Source: Tom Donald for Aldworth James
The Modern Cottage by Stylus Architects
Three Rooms Under a New Roof by Ullmayer Sylvester
Wicksteed Park Learning Space by Lathams
Community & Faith Project of the Year
Bethnal Green Mission Church by Gatti Routh Rhodes
Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects
Source: Morley von Sternberg
Drayton Green Church by Piercy&Company
Source: Tom Lee
Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene Paddington by Dow Jones Architects
Neuron Pod by aLL Design
Shelter from the Storm by Holland Harvey Architects
The Croydon Mosque, A New Women’s and Children’s Wing, by Benedict O’Looney Architects
The Hub at Mulberry Park by BDP
Mixed-use Project of the Year
73-89 Oxford Street & 1 Dean Street by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
168 Upper Street by Groupwork
Buckingham Green by Fletcher Priest Architects
Source: Dirk Lindner
Energy Hub by Morris+Company
Floral Court by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Source: Timothy Soar
Hand Axe Yard by Material Architects
Lambeth Civic Quarter by Cartwright Pickard
Notting Dale Village Phase 3 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
The Kantor Centre of Excellence by Penoyre & Prasad
Infrastructure Project of the Year
Chiswick Park Footbridge by Useful Studio with Expedition Engineering
Gloucester Transport Hub by BDP
River Thames Footbridge by Knight Architects
University of Northampton Foot and Cycle Bridge by MCW architects
Source: Jim Stephenson
