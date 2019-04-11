AJ Architecture Awards 2019 now open for entry

The AJ Architecture Awards – now in their third year – are open for entry

The AJ Architecture Awards highlight the very best projects across a range of key categories – from community schemes and cultural projects to masterplans and workplace designs. All architects – regardless of size or scale of practice – are invited to enter their completed UK projects built between January 2018 and July 2019.

Our expert judging panels will visit all finalists to meet the architecture teams and capture a true understanding of the challenges involved in bringing each building to life. In addition to stand-out design, our judges will consider each project in detail, examining how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards were launched in 2017 and in 2018 the AJ was delighted to win top prize in the ‘Best New Awards Event’ category at the 2018 Awards Awards, which recognise excellence in awards across the UK.

Last year’s AJ Architecture Awards shortlisted 122 buildings from St Ives to the Scottish Highlands, in 20 categories. Collective Architecture was named AJ Architect of the Year and MUMA’s Storey’s Field Centre & Eddington Nursery scooped AJ Design of the Year. AJ Editor’s Choice award was handed to Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown for Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2 at a ceremony hosted by comedian Sally Phillips.

59 judges – including Amin Taha, Mary Duggan and Eva Jiřičná – chose among their category winners Foster + Partners’ Bloomberg London and Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller.

The deadline for entries to the 2019 awards is 14 June but ‘early bird’ entries submitted by 24 May take advantage of a £50 discount.

All winning projects will feature in print in a special edition of the AJ and online, and winners will receive a special plaque to commemorate their success – and to display on their building.

To find out more about how to enter the awards, click here

Early bird deadline 24 May

Entry deadline 14 June

Jury visits to shortlisted projects 2 September – 25 October

Gala Dinner 20 November

Why enter the AJ Architecture Awards? Dsc 018 Jury panel visits All finalists will be visited by an expert panel of highly influential judges, providing a unique opportunity to promote their work to leading experts

All finalists will be visited by an expert panel of highly influential judges, providing a unique opportunity to promote their work to leading experts Media exposure Winners will be featured in a special edition of the AJ in December, on the AJ website and in the AJ daily newsletters

Winners will be featured in a special edition of the AJ in December, on the AJ website and in the AJ daily newsletters Competitive advantage Winning an AJ Architecture Award will establish your credentials as a design leader within the sector and endorse your work to help win new clients

Winning an AJ Architecture Award will establish your credentials as a design leader within the sector and endorse your work to help win new clients Winners’ press kits Along with a distinctive winner’s plaque, you will receive a specially designed logo to signify your status as a winner, shortlisted or highly commended entry, along with an official dedicated press release, enabling you to quickly and easily share your success with local and national media.

AJ Architecture Awards 2019 categories

Community & Faith Project

Cultural Project

Health & Wellbeing Project

Heritage Project

Higher Education Project

House

Housing Project

Infrastructure Project

Landscape Architecture

Leisure Project

Masterplan

Mixed-Use Project

Project of the Year (under £250k)

Public Building

Refurb

School Project

Workplace

AJ Building of the Year (selected by the AJ from all entries)

AJ Architect of the Year (selected by the AJ from all entries)

AJ Editor’s Choice Award (selected by the AJ’s editor from all entries)