AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Housing & Education shortlists

The AJ can unveil the first batch of finalists vying for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards. Today: housing and education projects

Among the schemes shortlisted in the two housing categories are Peter Barber Architects’ McGrath Road and the Goldsmith Street social housing project in Norwich by Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley, which is also in the running for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize.

The higher education and school finalists include buildings by Allies and Morrison, Fraser Brown MacKenna, Nicholas Hare Architects, Studio Seilern Architects and Walters & Cohen Architects.

Nearly 130 projects were chosen to compete for the AJ Architecture Awards, the annual showcase of the very best built projects in the UK.

The expert judges, who will visit every shortlisted project over the coming weeks, include Eva Jiricna, Russell Curtis of RCKa, BDP chair Chris Harding, architect Amin Taha of Groupwork, Sam Jacob and Kirsten Lees of Grimshaw

In addition to stand-out design, the judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive gala dinner. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

This year also marks the return of the prestigious Manser Medal to the AJ. The long-standing prize recognises the best completed house in the UK and was named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016). It became part of the AJ Architecture Awards earlier this year.

The remainder of the shortlists will be revealed over the coming week.

The AJ Architecture Awards event takes place on 20 November 2019 at Exhibition London, Shepherd’s Bush. Find more details here.

Housing Project of the Year (up to £10 million)

Aikin Villas by Stephen Taylor Architects

Ashtree Road by Graeme Nicholls Architects

Dora Carr Close by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Finchley Road Apartments by Douglas and King Architects

Marklake Court by Bell Phillips Architects

McGrath Road by Peter Barber Architects

Signal Townhouses by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million)

Anderston Phases 4 & 5 by Collective Architecture

Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) finalist: Anderston Phases 4 & 5 by Collective Architecture

Hoxton Press, Colville Estate, by Karakusevic Carson Architects (and David Chipperfield Architects)

Source: Peter Landers

Brentford Lock West Phase 2 by Mae

Source: Rory Gardiner

Mapleton Crescent by Metropolitan Workshop

Source: Tim Soar

Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

Show Fullscreen Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) finalist: Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) finalist: Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

Monier Road by Pitman Tozer Architects

Show Fullscreen Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million): Monier Road by Pitman Tozer Architects Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) finalist: Monier Road by Pitman Tozer Architects

Steepleton by Proctor and Matthews Architects

Show Fullscreen Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) finalist: Steepleton by Proctor and Matthews Architects Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) finalist: Steepleton by Proctor and Matthews Architects

PegasusLife Park House by RCKa

Source: Jim Stephenson

Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology by WilkinsonEyre

Source: Peter Landers

Higher Education Project of the Year

The Aga Khan Centre by Allies and Morrison [with Maki and Associates]

Source: Edmund Sumner

Bayes Centre by Bennetts Associates

Source: Keith Hunter

Pablo Fanque House by Carson and Partners

Show Fullscreen Higher Education Project of the Year Pablo Fanque House by Carson and Partners Higher Education Project of the Year finalist: Pablo Fanque House by Carson and Partners

New Graduate Housing, Churchill College, by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Show Fullscreen Higher Education Project of the Year Churchill College - New Graduate Housing by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture Higher Education Project of the Year finalist: Churchill College - New Graduate Housing by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Whitehorn Hall and Powell Hall by HLM Architects

Source: David Barbour Photography

The Student Centre, UCL, by Nicholas Hare Architects

Source: Alan Williams Photography

The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College, by Walters & Cohen Architects

Source: Dennis Gilbert

School Project of the Year

Dancy House by Allies and Morrison

Show Fullscreen School Project of the Year: Dancy House by Allies and Morrison School Project of the Year finalist: Dancy House by Allies and Morrison

Northampton International Academy by Architecture Initiative

Source: Luke Hayes

English Learning Zone, Carshalton Boys Sports College, by Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

Show Fullscreen School Project of the Year: English Learning Zone, Carshalton Boys Sports College by Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects School Project of the Year finalist: English Learning Zone, Carshalton Boys Sports College by Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

Music School, King’s College School Wimbledon, by Hopkins Architects

Source: Mike Taylor

The Garden Building, St Paul’s Girls’ School, by John McAslan + Partners

Show Fullscreen School Project of the Year finalist: The Garden Building, St Paul’s Girls’ School by John McAslan + Partners School Project of the Year finalist: The Garden Building, St Paul’s Girls’ School by John McAslan + Partners

Bobby Moore Academy Secondary School by Penoyre & Prasad

Show Fullscreen School Project of the Year finalist: Bobby Moore Academy Secondary School by Penoyre & Prasad School Project of the Year finalist: Bobby Moore Academy Secondary School by Penoyre & Prasad

Kingswood Prep School and Nursery by Stonewood Design

Source: Craig Auckland

GW Annenberg Performing Arts Centre by Studio Seilern Architects