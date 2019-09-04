AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Housing & Education shortlists

The AJ can unveil the first batch of finalists vying for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards. Today: housing and education projects
Among the schemes shortlisted in the two housing categories are Peter Barber Architects’ McGrath Road and the Goldsmith Street social housing project in Norwich by Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley, which is also in the running for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize.
The higher education and school finalists include buildings by Allies and Morrison, Fraser Brown MacKenna, Nicholas Hare Architects, Studio Seilern Architects and Walters & Cohen Architects.
Nearly 130 projects were chosen to compete for the AJ Architecture Awards, the annual showcase of the very best built projects in the UK.
The expert judges, who will visit every shortlisted project over the coming weeks, include Eva Jiricna, Russell Curtis of RCKa, BDP chair Chris Harding, architect Amin Taha of Groupwork, Sam Jacob and Kirsten Lees of Grimshaw
In addition to stand-out design, the judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
All winners will be revealed at an exclusive gala dinner. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.
This year also marks the return of the prestigious Manser Medal to the AJ. The long-standing prize recognises the best completed house in the UK and was named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016). It became part of the AJ Architecture Awards earlier this year.
The remainder of the shortlists will be revealed over the coming week.
The AJ Architecture Awards event takes place on 20 November 2019 at Exhibition London, Shepherd’s Bush. Find more details here.
Housing Project of the Year (up to £10 million)
Aikin Villas by Stephen Taylor Architects
Ashtree Road by Graeme Nicholls Architects
aj award ashtree road 001 0
Dora Carr Close by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Finchley Road Apartments by Douglas and King Architects
Marklake Court by Bell Phillips Architects
Source: Killian O’Sullivan
McGrath Road by Peter Barber Architects
mcgrath 02 morley von sternberg
Source: Morley von Sternberg
Signal Townhouses by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million)
Anderston Phases 4 & 5 by Collective Architecture
Source: Andrew Lee
Hoxton Press, Colville Estate, by Karakusevic Carson Architects (and David Chipperfield Architects)
Source: Peter Landers
Brentford Lock West Phase 2 by Mae
Source: Rory Gardiner
Mapleton Crescent by Metropolitan Workshop
Source: Tim Soar
Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley
Monier Road by Pitman Tozer Architects
Steepleton by Proctor and Matthews Architects
PegasusLife Park House by RCKa
Source: Jim Stephenson
Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology by WilkinsonEyre
Source: Peter Landers
Higher Education Project of the Year
The Aga Khan Centre by Allies and Morrison [with Maki and Associates]
Higher Education Project of the Year finalist: The Aga Khan Centre by Allies and Morrison [with Maki and Associates]
Source: Edmund Sumner
Bayes Centre by Bennetts Associates
Source: Keith Hunter
Pablo Fanque House by Carson and Partners
New Graduate Housing, Churchill College, by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
Whitehorn Hall and Powell Hall by HLM Architects
Source: David Barbour Photography
The Student Centre, UCL, by Nicholas Hare Architects
Source: Alan Williams Photography
The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College, by Walters & Cohen Architects
Source: Dennis Gilbert
School Project of the Year
Dancy House by Allies and Morrison
Northampton International Academy by Architecture Initiative
Source: Luke Hayes
English Learning Zone, Carshalton Boys Sports College, by Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Music School, King’s College School Wimbledon, by Hopkins Architects
Source: Mike Taylor
The Garden Building, St Paul’s Girls’ School, by John McAslan + Partners
Bobby Moore Academy Secondary School by Penoyre & Prasad
Kingswood Prep School and Nursery by Stonewood Design
Source: Craig Auckland
GW Annenberg Performing Arts Centre by Studio Seilern Architects
Source: Kanipak Photography