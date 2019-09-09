AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Cultural, Heritage, Refurb and Health shortlisted projects

The AJ can reveal the second batch of finalists in the running for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards

The impressive list of schemes shortlisted in the Cultural Project of the Year category include two by Carmody Groarke, Stanton Williams’ revamp of the Royal Opera House, and Guy Holloway’s transformation of a former pig shed into an X-ray artist’s studio.

Contenders for the Heritage Project of the Year include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ regeneration of the east wing at Alexandra Palace, Simpson & Brown’s restoration of the famous Mackintosh at the Willow tea rooms in Glasgow, and Hugh Broughton Architects’ restoration of the ’Sistine Chapel of the UK’ – the Baroque Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

The Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year shortlist includes buildings by Hopkins, Dow Jones Architects, jmarchitects, Mulroy Architects and KKE Architects, which has been shortlsited for the second year in a row with another hospice project.

The Refurb of the Year category features projects by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Allies and Morrison, Ben Adams Architects, BuckleyGrayYeoman, Darling Associates and LTS Architects.

Nearly 130 projects were chosen to compete for the AJ Architecture Awards, the annual showcase of the best built projects in the UK.

The expert judges, who will visit every shortlisted project over the coming weeks, include Eva Jiricna, Russell Curtis of RCKa, BDP chair Chris Harding, architect Amin Taha of Groupwork, Sam Jacob, and Kirsten Lees of Grimshaw.

In addition to stand-out design, the judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

All the winners will be announced at an exclusive gala dinner. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the presentation of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year, and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

This year also marks the return of the prestigious Manser Medal to the AJ. The long-standing prize recognises the best completed house in the UK and was named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016). It became part of the AJ Architecture Awards earlier this year.

The remainder of the shortlists will be revealed over the coming week.

Cultural Project of the Year

Edinburgh Printmakers by Page\Park Architects

Process Gallery by Guy Hollaway Architects

Royal Opera House ‘Open Up’ by Stanton Williams

The Hill House Box by Carmody Groarke

V&A Photography Centre by David Kohn Architects

Windermere Jetty Museum by Carmody Groarke

Heritage Project of the Year

Alexandra Palace East Wing Regeneration by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Bat & Ball Station by Theis + Khan

Caledonian Park Clock Tower Restoration and New Heritage Centre by Dannatt Johnson Architects

Centre Point Tower by Conran and Partners

Durham Cathedral – Open Treasure by Purcell

Mackintosh at the Willow by Simpson & Brown

Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects

The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects

Refurb of the Year

Axtell Soho by Darling Associates

Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Merchants Hall by Ben Adams Architects

Science Gallery London by LTS Architects

Shingle House by Flower Michelin Architects

The Anning Rooms, Natural History Museum, by Dannatt Johnson Architects

The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Tintagel House by Universal Design Studio

van Hasselt Centre by Allies and Morrison

Willowbrook by Paul Archer Design

Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital: Institute in the Park by Hopkins Architects

Maggie’s Cardiff by Dow Jones Architects

New Gorbals Health & Care Centre by jmarchitects

Shaftesbury Hall by Mulroy Architects

St Peter’s Hospice by KKE Architects