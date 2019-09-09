AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Cultural, Heritage, Refurb and Health shortlisted projects

The AJ can reveal the second batch of finalists in the running for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards
The impressive list of schemes shortlisted in the Cultural Project of the Year category include two by Carmody Groarke, Stanton Williams’ revamp of the Royal Opera House, and Guy Holloway’s transformation of a former pig shed into an X-ray artist’s studio.
Contenders for the Heritage Project of the Year include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ regeneration of the east wing at Alexandra Palace, Simpson & Brown’s restoration of the famous Mackintosh at the Willow tea rooms in Glasgow, and Hugh Broughton Architects’ restoration of the ’Sistine Chapel of the UK’ – the Baroque Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.
The Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year shortlist includes buildings by Hopkins, Dow Jones Architects, jmarchitects, Mulroy Architects and KKE Architects, which has been shortlsited for the second year in a row with another hospice project.
The Refurb of the Year category features projects by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Allies and Morrison, Ben Adams Architects, BuckleyGrayYeoman, Darling Associates and LTS Architects.
Nearly 130 projects were chosen to compete for the AJ Architecture Awards, the annual showcase of the best built projects in the UK.
The expert judges, who will visit every shortlisted project over the coming weeks, include Eva Jiricna, Russell Curtis of RCKa, BDP chair Chris Harding, architect Amin Taha of Groupwork, Sam Jacob, and Kirsten Lees of Grimshaw.
In addition to stand-out design, the judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
All the winners will be announced at an exclusive gala dinner. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the presentation of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year, and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.
This year also marks the return of the prestigious Manser Medal to the AJ. The long-standing prize recognises the best completed house in the UK and was named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016). It became part of the AJ Architecture Awards earlier this year.
The remainder of the shortlists will be revealed over the coming week.
The AJ Architecture Awards event takes place on 20 November 2019 at Exhibition London, Shepherd’s Bush. Find more details here.
Cultural Project of the Year
Edinburgh Printmakers by Page\Park Architects
03 ep jimstephenson new entrance
Source: Jim Stephenson
Process Gallery by Guy Hollaway Architects
13 jpg
Royal Opera House ‘Open Up’ by Stanton Williams
463 04 0
The Hill House Box by Carmody Groarke
02 hillhouse johan dehlin
Source: Johan Dehlin
V&A Photography Centre by David Kohn Architects
005 181008 04 va gallery 100 c will pryce
Source: Will Pryce
Windermere Jetty Museum by Carmody Groarke
cg windermere jetty museum chuftoncrow 001
Source: Hufton + Crow
Heritage Project of the Year
Alexandra Palace East Wing Regeneration by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Alexandra Palace 3 Copyright Lloyd Winters for Alexandra Palace
Source: Lloyd Winters
Bat & Ball Station by Theis + Khan
bat27 0103
Caledonian Park Clock Tower Restoration and New Heritage Centre by Dannatt Johnson Architects
heritage centre north elevation clock tower
Centre Point Tower by Conran and Partners
3932 centre point luke hayes detail
Source: Luke Hayes
Durham Cathedral – Open Treasure by Purcell
monks dormitory exhibition space
Mackintosh at the Willow by Simpson & Brown
S B MATW c Alexander Fraser Photography Salon de Luxe
Source: Alexander Fraser Photography
Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects
Jestico Whiles Pitzhanger Manor 03
The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects
paintedhall landscape
Refurb of the Year
Axtell Soho by Darling Associates
15059 axtell soho 01 cmyk
Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman
1017 N2016 a3digital
Merchants Hall by Ben Adams Architects
baa essexrd merchants hall by jack hobhouse 0
Source: Jack Hobhouse
Science Gallery London by LTS Architects
1. science gallery entrance
Shingle House by Flower Michelin Architects
FH Sandylands 23 2
The Anning Rooms, Natural History Museum, by Dannatt Johnson Architects
dja nhm 0017
The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
3808 2
Tintagel House by Universal Design Studio
044 lr
van Hasselt Centre by Allies and Morrison
ajarchitecture 2019 vanhasseltcentre 02
Willowbrook by Paul Archer Design
mc2249 1034 copy
Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year
Alder Hey Children’s Hospital: Institute in the Park by Hopkins Architects
institute in the park 01 c richard brine
Source: Richard Brine
Maggie’s Cardiff by Dow Jones Architects
3770 landscape internal
New Gorbals Health & Care Centre by jmarchitects
gorbals landscape 1
Shaftesbury Hall by Mulroy Architects
3962 02
St Peter’s Hospice by KKE Architects
st peters hospice 1
