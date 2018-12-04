AJ Architecture Awards 2018: Refurb of the Year (above £20m)

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ reworking of the Southbank Centre has scooped Refurb of the Year (above £20 million) at the 2018 AJ Architecture Awards

The restoration of the Southbank Centre, one of the great cultural buildings of the last century, was quite some responsibility for architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. But the practice has succeeded brilliantly, according to the jury, which had high praise for the respect FCBS showed for the post-war complex and the way in which it integrated old and new in the iconic Queen Elizabeth Hall, Purcell Room and Hayward Gallery.

‘This was a job with enormous implications for the public, but they got it right. Even the plant room is beautiful,’ said one judge.

The £35 million scheme involved key interventions such as improving environmental performance and disabled access, replacing building services and bringing in natural light.

The Hayward Gallery’s distinctive pyramidal roof was failing and was replaced with a new one which retains the form of the original but offers better daylight control and solar shading.

In the Queen Elizabeth Hall, careful structural redesign opened up the foyer, improving views and giving it a ‘softer threshold’.

One judge remarked that the job was evidence of an architect ‘in love with the project’, adding: ‘They have brought this significant building back to life.’

