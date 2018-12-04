AJ Architecture Awards 2018: Masterplan of the Year

The ‘ground-breaking’ Croydon Smaller Sites Programme by Brick by Brick has triumphed in the masterplan category at the 2018 AJ Architecture Awards

Drawn up by Brick by Brick, the arm’s length development company of Croydon Council, this year’s masterplan category winner is a truly pioneering piece of pan-borough urban thinking.

The Croydon Smaller Sites Programme sets out how more than 1,000 new homes will be built on 50 infill plots previously considered to be unviable, combining them into a single masterplan with ‘far-reaching placemaking benefits’.

The jury said: ‘This is a ground-breaking approach. The programme has created a strategy for maximising leftover spaces in the borough and making sure these were developed using an innovative model, which was at the same time ambitious for quality and equitable for the citizens of Croydon.

‘Rather than development being done to the borough, the borough is driving its own development.’

Highly Commended

Tweedbank, Galashiels by Proctor and Matthews Architects

The jury was wowed by Proctor and Matthews Architects’ masterplan for an extension of Tweedbank village, south-east of Galashiels. The project proposes a new settlement, piggybacking on the arrival of a new station.

The judges said: ‘This is an outstanding and thoroughly worked-through scheme which does something beautiful for a beautiful site.’

