Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Architecture Awards 2018: Housing Project of the Year (above £10m)

4 December, 2018 By

209 Mark Hadden 2

Source: Mark Hadden

1/6

Hide caption

  • 209 Mark Hadden 2

    Source: Mark Hadden

  • kca kings crescent 065 crop
  • kings crescent cpeter landers 2

    Source: Peter Landers

  • 209 peter landers hr (6)

    Source: Peter Landers

  • 209 tim crocker 04

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • 209 jim stephenson 05 mr

    Source: Jim Stephenson

The award for Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) goes to Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown for Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2

This exceptional approach to estate regeneration in Hackney demonstrates what is possible when an engaged local authority commissions talented architects to collaborate with residents to reshape their residential environment. It also represents an alternative model to the widespread approach of demolition and rebuild. The final masterplan provides for 765 homes; Phases 1 and 2, currently complete, include 273 new and 101 refurbished units (41 per cent social rent and 10 per cent intermediate). 

Affordable units are indistinguishable from those for private rent, and the involvement of two architectural practices introduces variety in the massing and detailing of the different blocks. 

The jury praised the new build blocks as ‘high-quality and well-detailed, but not showy, using a restricted palette of durable materials (brick and bronze): buildings with good hierarchy, which relate well to the existing buildings and to the street and fit into the city.’ The jury also admired the quality and generosity of the entrance lobbies with through views to external landscaping. 

The handling of the refurbishment of existing blocks, with residents in place, is particularly noteworthy as a replicable precedent for many similar estates across London. 

Shortlist

  • Gasholders London by WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design
  • Leith Fort by Collective Architecture
  • Lombard Wharf by Patel Taylor
  • Stead Street by Panter Hudspith Architects

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs