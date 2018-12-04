AJ Architecture Awards 2018: Housing Project of the Year (above £10m)

The award for Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million) goes to Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown for Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2

This exceptional approach to estate regeneration in Hackney demonstrates what is possible when an engaged local authority commissions talented architects to collaborate with residents to reshape their residential environment. It also represents an alternative model to the widespread approach of demolition and rebuild. The final masterplan provides for 765 homes; Phases 1 and 2, currently complete, include 273 new and 101 refurbished units (41 per cent social rent and 10 per cent intermediate).

Affordable units are indistinguishable from those for private rent, and the involvement of two architectural practices introduces variety in the massing and detailing of the different blocks.

The jury praised the new build blocks as ‘high-quality and well-detailed, but not showy, using a restricted palette of durable materials (brick and bronze): buildings with good hierarchy, which relate well to the existing buildings and to the street and fit into the city.’ The jury also admired the quality and generosity of the entrance lobbies with through views to external landscaping.

The handling of the refurbishment of existing blocks, with residents in place, is particularly noteworthy as a replicable precedent for many similar estates across London.

