AJ Architecture Awards 2018: House of the Year

This house on an isolated site by a Scottish loch was praised by judges as a beautifully nuanced design, offering an energy-efficient, tailored living environment and connection with the landscape.

‘It’s really practical, yet modest – a very thoughtful, highly individual response to the brief,’ said one judge. ‘It integrates yet celebrates its setting, feeling absolutely part of it,’ said another.

The house is constructed of highly insulated prefabricated SIP panels, which helped minimise the materials transport logistics. It is also designed to function completely off-grid, with its own water supply, sewage treatment and electrical system.

The design demonstrates not only a light footprint ecologically, but also visually. The house has three simple pitched roof volumes, which reduce its scale, while its cladding of Scottish larch, lightly charred to improve durability, means the house merges in different lights into the landscape. The modular format also allows sections – such as guest bedrooms – to be isolated and left unheated as required.

The judges also noted how the outcome of this project reflected a great relationship between client, architect and contractor. ‘Together they seemed to have travelled not just great physical distances during the construction, but also on their own journey together to build this house over an eight-year period,’ said one. The result is what another called: ‘a very special house’.

Shortlist