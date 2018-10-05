AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Workplace, Masterplan and Mixed-use

Here are the finalists in contention for AJ Architecture Awards in the Workplace of the Year, Masterplan of the Year and Mixed-use Project of the Year categories
The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including Studio Egret West, SimpsonHaugh and Partners and Make Architects. Croydon Council’s in-house developer Brick by Brick is up for Masterplan of the Year, while the Stirling-shortlisted Bloomberg Headquarters by Foster + Partners is nominated in one of the two Workplace categories. Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects’ Clerkenwell Close scheme is vying for Mixed-use Project of the Year.
More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.
In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year, when AECOM’s North-West Cambridge development was named best Masterplan, while the Mixed-use victor was Fitzroy Place by Lifschtuz Davidson Sandilands and Sheppard Robson.
The 2017 Workplace of the Year was won by PLP Architecture for Sky Central. Owing to the high volume of entries this year, this category has been split into projects measuring below and above 20,000m².
All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.
Last week shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery.
The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.
Workplace of the Year
(up to 20,000m²)
16 Church Street by Keppie Design
Wdc jimstephenson 48 midres copy
Source: Jim Stephenson
Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard
756 n8495 high
Carriage Works Units 3 and 5 by Metropolitan Workshop
180509 metwork carriageworks 013 2
Interserve UK Hub by Sheppard Robson
04 ingenuity house interserve uk hub jack hobhouse
Source: Jack Hobhouse
The Department Store by Squire & Partners
01 squire&partners horizontal
The Forge by Emrys Architects
Emrys craft central at the forge credit alan williams 44
Source: Alan Williams
The Porter Building by tp bennett
The porter building external 3
Workplace of the Year
(over 20,000m²)
Bloomberg’s European Headquarters by Foster + Partners
1942 fp636503 indesign
London Wall Place by Make Architects
00568 00 n542 medium
Thames Tower by dn-a architecture
1. thames tower
Two St Peter’s Square by SimpsonHaugh and Partners
Twostpeterssquare0181
XYZ Spinningfields by Cartwright Pickard
Xyz hundven clements 3
Masterplan of the Year
Croydon Smaller Sites Programme by Brick by Brick
Masterplan montage
London Dock by Patel Taylor Architects
Patel taylor london dock portrait1 crop
Soho Loop by Claridge Architects
3633 soho loop portrait 01
Spray Street Quarter by Panter Hudspith Architects with Glenn Howells Architects and HTA Design
Ref. 3494 landscape 2 0
Tweedbank by Proctor and Matthews Architects
170925 residential cluster b wall texture
Waterbeach by Fletcher Priest Architects
01 waterbeach cgi
Whitechapel Square by Hutchinson & Partners
Hutchinson & partners whitechapel square (landscape) 02
Wickside by BUJ Architects
Wickside landscape 2 forbes massie
Source: Forbes Massie
Mixed-use Project of the Year
15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects
171208 amin taha clerkenwell 345
25 Wilton by MAX Architects
4 crop
Caxton Works by Studio Egret West
Photo4 ben luxmoore
Source: Ben Luxmoore
Rathbone Square by Make Architects
00816 00 n1176 medium
Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
3389 television centre
White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
3309 white collar factory crop
