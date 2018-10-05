Unsupported browser

AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Workplace, Masterplan and Mixed-use

5 October, 2018 By

Full screen
Indexe 5th

Here are the finalists in contention for AJ Architecture Awards in the Workplace of the Year, Masterplan of the Year and Mixed-use Project of the Year categories

More from: AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: House and housing

The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including Studio Egret West, SimpsonHaugh and Partners and Make Architects. Croydon Council’s in-house developer Brick by Brick is up for Masterplan of the Year, while the Stirling-shortlisted Bloomberg Headquarters by Foster + Partners is nominated in one of the two Workplace categories. Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects’ Clerkenwell Close scheme is vying for Mixed-use Project of the Year. 

More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.

In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year, when AECOM’s North-West Cambridge development was named best Masterplan, while the Mixed-use victor was Fitzroy Place by Lifschtuz Davidson Sandilands and Sheppard Robson.

The 2017 Workplace of the Year was won by PLP Architecture for Sky Central. Owing to the high volume of entries this year, this category has been split into projects measuring below and above 20,000m².

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

Last week shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery. 

The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.

 

Workplace of the Year
(up to 20,000m²)

 

16 Church Street by Keppie Design

Wdc jimstephenson 48 midres copy

Wdc jimstephenson 48 midres copy

Source: Jim Stephenson


Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard

756 n8495 high

756 n8495 high


Carriage Works Units 3 and 5 by Metropolitan Workshop

180509 metwork carriageworks 013 2

180509 metwork carriageworks 013 2


Interserve UK Hub by Sheppard Robson

04 ingenuity house interserve uk hub jack hobhouse

04 ingenuity house interserve uk hub jack hobhouse

Source: Jack Hobhouse


The Department Store by Squire & Partners

01 squire&partners horizontal

01 squire&partners horizontal


The Forge by Emrys Architects

Emrys craft central at the forge credit alan williams 44

Emrys craft central at the forge credit alan williams 44

Source: Alan Williams


The Porter Building by tp bennett

The porter building external 3

The porter building external 3

 

Workplace of the Year
(over 20,000m²)

 


Bloomberg’s European Headquarters by Foster + Partners

1942 fp636503 indesign

1942 fp636503 indesign


London Wall Place by Make Architects

00568 00 n542 medium

00568 00 n542 medium


Thames Tower by dn-a architecture

1. thames tower

1. thames tower


Two St Peter’s Square by SimpsonHaugh and Partners

Twostpeterssquare0181

Twostpeterssquare0181


XYZ Spinningfields by Cartwright Pickard

Xyz hundven clements 3

Xyz hundven clements 3

 

Masterplan of the Year 

 

Croydon Smaller Sites Programme by Brick by Brick

Masterplan montage

Masterplan montage


London Dock by Patel Taylor Architects

Patel taylor london dock portrait1 crop

Patel taylor london dock portrait1 crop


Soho Loop by Claridge Architects

3633 soho loop portrait 01

3633 soho loop portrait 01


Spray Street Quarter by Panter Hudspith Architects with Glenn Howells Architects and HTA Design

Ref. 3494 landscape 2 0

Ref. 3494 landscape 2 0


Tweedbank by Proctor and Matthews Architects

170925 residential cluster b wall texture

170925 residential cluster b wall texture


Waterbeach by Fletcher Priest Architects

01 waterbeach cgi

01 waterbeach cgi


Whitechapel Square by Hutchinson & Partners

Hutchinson & partners whitechapel square (landscape) 02

Hutchinson & partners whitechapel square (landscape) 02


Wickside by BUJ Architects

Wickside landscape 2 forbes massie

Wickside landscape 2 forbes massie

Source: Forbes Massie

 

Sponsored by 

Roca

 

Mixed-use Project of the Year

 


15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects

171208 amin taha clerkenwell 345

171208 amin taha clerkenwell 345


25 Wilton by MAX Architects

4 crop

4 crop


Caxton Works by Studio Egret West

Photo4 ben luxmoore

Photo4 ben luxmoore

Source: Ben Luxmoore


Rathbone Square by Make Architects

00816 00 n1176 medium

00816 00 n1176 medium


Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

3389 television centre

3389 television centre


White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

3309 white collar factory crop

3309 white collar factory crop

