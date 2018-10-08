AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Small project, Civic & Education

Here are the latest batch of finalists vying for five categories in the AJ Architecture Awards 2018
The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including IF_DO, Feilden Fowles and Stanton Williams. Studio Weave is among those shortlisted for Project of the Year (under £250k) for its Woodland Classrooms project, which was a finalist for AJ Small Projects 2018.
MUMA’s Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery – the hot favourite for this year’s Stirling Prize – is one of the projects nominated for Community & Faith Project of the Year, while the AJ Retrofit of the Year – Ian Ritchie Architects’ interventions at the Royal Academy of Music – is also in contention for Higher Education Project of the Year.
More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.
In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded its brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year when Reiach and Hall’s Nucleus project won Public Building of the Year and also scooped one of the top prizes, AJ Editor’s Choice.
All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.
Last week, shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery.
The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.
Project of the Year
(under £250k)
AMP Studios Pavilion by Gruff
©benblossom ampstudio s hr 6 index
Source: Ben Blossom
Berberis Boathouse by Wimshurst Pelleriti
Berberis boathouse landscape 2 0
Hush House by Ashton Porter Architects
Ap hh 001 credited to andy stagg index
Source: Andy Stagg
Omved Gardens by HASA Architects
Highgate 11
The Lewis House by Mitchell Eley Gould
The lewis house 01 landscape
Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School, by Studio Weave
Belvue jimstephenson 9 midres crop
Public Building of the Year
Barmulloch Residents Centre by Collective Architecture
Barmulloch residents centre 5 andrew lee
Source: Andrew Lee
Chapel Point – North Sea Observatory by Kier Design and Business Services
Kier nso 4204 allblack index
Revitalise Peckham Rye by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
Horizontal revitalise peckhamrye 2 index
The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects
Sally ann norman the sill aerial view
Source: Sally Ann Norman
Community & Faith Project of the Year
Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington
1 golden lane 9001timcrocker
Source: Tim Crocker
Refurbishment of St Augustine’s Church by Roz Barr Architects
1 landscape johnmaclean
Source: John Maclean
St Michael’s Threshold by Adrian James Architects
3427 landscape 01
Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery by MUMA
Storeysfield 04 awilliams
Source: Alan Williams
The Granville by RCKa Architects
Rcka granville 9864
Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles
Ffa wcf peter cook 002
Source: Peter Cook
Higher Education Project of the Year
Alison Gingell Building, Coventry University by Broadway Malyan
Broadway malyan coventry university science&health building ®hufton+crow 038
Source: Hufton + Crow
Hubert Perrodo Building, St Peter’s College, Oxford by Design Engine Architects
Perrodo aja landscape 1
Source: Jim Stephenson
Royal Academy of Music – Theatre and New Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects
Iral royalacademymusic exterior 01ir2 (c) adam scott reduced 2
Source: Adam Scott
Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, by Stanton Williams
(c) hufton+crow (7) crop
Source: Hufton + Crow
University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Lds uofb sport & fitness 01 c paul riddle
Source: Paul Riddle
School Project of the Year
Bellenden Primary School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
Credit anthony coleman 6
Source: Anthony Coleman
Broomlands Primary School by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design
Broomlands ps 5
Channing School by BuckleyGrayYeoman
Sixth form and sports hall exterior
Garnock Community Campus by jmarchitects
01 front elevation, image © keith hunter photography
Source: Keith Hunter
Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington
Kingsgate sch 2284 edited
Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones
01 mps paul riddle
Source: Paul Riddle
St Teresa’s Sixth Form Centre by IF_DO
If do stteresas ©charleshosea 09 v2 lr
Source: Charles Hosea
The Belham Primary School by Haverstock
01 photographer hufton+crow
Source: Hufton + Crow
