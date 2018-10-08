Unsupported browser

AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Small project, Civic & Education

8 October, 2018 By

Indexe 8th

Here are the latest batch of finalists vying for five categories in the AJ Architecture Awards 2018

The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including IF_DO, Feilden Fowles and Stanton Williams. Studio Weave is among those shortlisted for Project of the Year (under £250k) for its Woodland Classrooms project, which was a finalist for AJ Small Projects 2018.

MUMA’s Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery – the hot favourite for this year’s Stirling Prize – is one of the projects nominated for Community & Faith Project of the Year, while the AJ Retrofit of the Year – Ian Ritchie Architects’ interventions at the Royal Academy of Music – is also in contention for Higher Education Project of the Year.

More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.

In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded its brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year when Reiach and Hall’s Nucleus project won Public Building of the Year and also scooped one of the top prizes, AJ Editor’s Choice. 

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

Last week, shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery. 

The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.

 

Project of the Year
(under £250k)

AMP Studios Pavilion by Gruff

©benblossom ampstudio s hr 6 index

©benblossom ampstudio s hr 6 index

Source: Ben Blossom


Berberis Boathouse by Wimshurst Pelleriti

Berberis boathouse landscape 2 0

Berberis boathouse landscape 2 0


Hush House by Ashton Porter Architects

Ap hh 001 credited to andy stagg index

Ap hh 001 credited to andy stagg index

Source: Andy Stagg


Omved Gardens by HASA Architects

Highgate 11

Highgate 11


The Lewis House by Mitchell Eley Gould

The lewis house 01 landscape

The lewis house 01 landscape


Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School, by Studio Weave

Belvue jimstephenson 9 midres crop

Belvue jimstephenson 9 midres crop

 

Public Building of the Year 

Barmulloch Residents Centre by Collective Architecture

Barmulloch residents centre 5 andrew lee

Barmulloch residents centre 5 andrew lee

Source: Andrew Lee


Chapel Point – North Sea Observatory by Kier Design and Business Services

Kier nso 4204 allblack index

Kier nso 4204 allblack index


Revitalise Peckham Rye by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

Horizontal revitalise peckhamrye 2 index

Horizontal revitalise peckhamrye 2 index


The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects

Sally ann norman the sill aerial view

Sally ann norman the sill aerial view

Source: Sally Ann Norman

 

Sponsored by 

Equitone logo strap undercast pms cmyk copy

 

Community & Faith Project of the Year

Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington

1 golden lane 9001timcrocker

1 golden lane 9001timcrocker

Source: Tim Crocker


Refurbishment of St Augustine’s Church by Roz Barr Architects

1 landscape johnmaclean

1 landscape johnmaclean

Source: John Maclean


St Michael’s Threshold by Adrian James Architects

3427 landscape 01

3427 landscape 01


Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery by MUMA

Storeysfield 04 awilliams

Storeysfield 04 awilliams

Source: Alan Williams


The Granville by RCKa Architects

Rcka granville 9864

Rcka granville 9864


Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles

Ffa wcf peter cook 002

Ffa wcf peter cook 002

Source: Peter Cook

 

Sponsored by

Vmzinc lg

 

Higher Education Project of the Year

 

Alison Gingell Building, Coventry University by Broadway Malyan

Broadway malyan coventry university science&health building ®hufton+crow 038

Broadway malyan coventry university science&health building ®hufton+crow 038

Source: Hufton + Crow


Hubert Perrodo Building, St Peter’s College, Oxford by Design Engine Architects

Perrodo aja landscape 1

Perrodo aja landscape 1

Source: Jim Stephenson


Royal Academy of Music – Theatre and New Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects

Iral royalacademymusic exterior 01ir2 (c) adam scott reduced 2

Iral royalacademymusic exterior 01ir2 (c) adam scott reduced 2

Source: Adam Scott


Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, by Stanton Williams

(c) hufton+crow (7) crop

(c) hufton+crow (7) crop

Source: Hufton + Crow


University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Lds uofb sport & fitness 01 c paul riddle

Lds uofb sport & fitness 01 c paul riddle

Source: Paul Riddle

 

School Project of the Year

Bellenden Primary School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Credit anthony coleman 6

Credit anthony coleman 6

Source: Anthony Coleman


Broomlands Primary School by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design

Broomlands ps 5

Broomlands ps 5


Channing School by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Sixth form and sports hall exterior

Sixth form and sports hall exterior


Garnock Community Campus by jmarchitects

01 front elevation, image © keith hunter photography

01 front elevation, image © keith hunter photography

Source: Keith Hunter


Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington

Kingsgate sch 2284 edited

Kingsgate sch 2284 edited


Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones

01 mps paul riddle

01 mps paul riddle

Source: Paul Riddle


St Teresa’s Sixth Form Centre by IF_DO

If do stteresas ©charleshosea 09 v2 lr

If do stteresas ©charleshosea 09 v2 lr

Source: Charles Hosea


The Belham Primary School by Haverstock

01 photographer hufton+crow

01 photographer hufton+crow

Source: Hufton + Crow

Comment

