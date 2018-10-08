AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Small project, Civic & Education

Here are the latest batch of finalists vying for five categories in the AJ Architecture Awards 2018

The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including IF_DO, Feilden Fowles and Stanton Williams. Studio Weave is among those shortlisted for Project of the Year (under £250k) for its Woodland Classrooms project, which was a finalist for AJ Small Projects 2018.

MUMA’s Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery – the hot favourite for this year’s Stirling Prize – is one of the projects nominated for Community & Faith Project of the Year, while the AJ Retrofit of the Year – Ian Ritchie Architects’ interventions at the Royal Academy of Music – is also in contention for Higher Education Project of the Year.

More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.

In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded its brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year when Reiach and Hall’s Nucleus project won Public Building of the Year and also scooped one of the top prizes, AJ Editor’s Choice.

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

Last week, shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery.

The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.

Project of the Year

(under £250k)

AMP Studios Pavilion by Gruff

AMP Studios Pavilion by Gruff



Berberis Boathouse by Wimshurst Pelleriti

Berberis Boathouse by Wimshurst Pelleriti



Hush House by Ashton Porter Architects

Hush House by Ashton Porter Architects



Omved Gardens by HASA Architects

Highgate 11



The Lewis House by Mitchell Eley Gould

The Lewis House by Mitchell Eley Gould



Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School, by Studio Weave

Woodland Classrooms, Belvue School, by Studio Weave

Public Building of the Year

Barmulloch Residents Centre by Collective Architecture

Barmulloch Residents Centre by Collective Architecture



Chapel Point – North Sea Observatory by Kier Design and Business Services

Kier nso 4204 allblack index



Revitalise Peckham Rye by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

Revitalise Peckham Rye by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture



The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects

The Sill National Landscape Discovery Centre by JDDK Architects

Community & Faith Project of the Year

Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington

Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington



Refurbishment of St Augustine’s Church by Roz Barr Architects

Refurbishment of St Augustine's Church by Roz Barr Architects



St Michael’s Threshold by Adrian James Architects

3427 landscape 01



Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery by MUMA

Storey's Field Centre and Eddington Nursery by MUMA



The Granville by RCKa Architects

The Granville by RCKa Architects



Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles

Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles

Higher Education Project of the Year

Alison Gingell Building, Coventry University by Broadway Malyan

Alison Gingell Building, Coventry University by Broadway Malyan



Hubert Perrodo Building, St Peter’s College, Oxford by Design Engine Architects

Perrodo aja landscape 1 Source: Jim Stephenson



Royal Academy of Music – Theatre and New Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects

Royal Academy of Music – Theatre and New Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects



Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School, by Stanton Williams

(c) hufton+crow (7) crop Source: Hufton + Crow



University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

University of Birmingham Sport & Fitness by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

School Project of the Year

Bellenden Primary School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Bellenden Primary School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture



Broomlands Primary School by Stallan-Brand Architecture + Design

Broomlands ps 5



Channing School by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Channing School by BuckleyGrayYeoman



Garnock Community Campus by jmarchitects

Garnock Community Campus by jmarchitects



Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington

Kingsgate sch 2284 edited



Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones

Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones



St Teresa’s Sixth Form Centre by IF_DO

St Teresa's Sixth Form Centre by IF_DO



The Belham Primary School by Haverstock