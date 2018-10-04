AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Refurb, Cultural, and Heritage

Here are the finalists vying for AJ Architecture Awards in the Refurb of the Year, Cultural Project of the Year and Heritage Project of the Year categories

The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including David Chipperfield Architects, Haworth Tompkins and Architecture 00. Stirling Prize-nominated Tate St Ives is one of the buildings nominated in the Cultural Project of the Year category, while Donald Insall Associates’ Temperate House at Kew Gardens is one of six buildings nominated for Heritage Project of the Year.

More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.

In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year, when AL_A’s V&A courtyard was named best Cultural Project. Acanthus Clews’ Warwick Hall Community Centre triumphed in the Heritage category and went on to be crowned AJ Design of the Year.

The 2017 Refurb of the Year was Allford Hall Monaghan Morris’s One King William Street. Owing to the high volume of entries this year, this category has been split into projects valued under and over £20 million.

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

Last week shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery.

The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.

Refurb of the Year

(up to £20 million)

25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company

The JP Morgan Media Centre by David Miller Architects

The Magistrates by Gort Scott

Walk the Plank by Architectural Emporium

Refurb of the Year

(over £20 million)

Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard

London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson

No1 New Oxford Street by Orms

Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Templeman Library by Penoyre & Prasad

The Import Building by Studio RHE

Cultural Project of the Year

Liverpool’s Royal Court by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

New Tate St Ives by Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev

Paisley: The Secret Collection by Collective Architecture

Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan by David Chipperfield Architects

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Square Chapel Arts Centre by Evans Vettori Architects

The Bridge Theatre by Haworth Tompkins

Heritage Project of the Year

City & Guilds of London Art School/Phase Two by Alan Higgs Architects

Downs House by James Gorst Architects

Salters’ Hall by De Metz Forbes Knight Architects

Southall Manor House by Architecture 00

Temperate House Precinct Project by Donald Insall Associates

The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects