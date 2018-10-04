AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Refurb, Cultural, and Heritage

Here are the finalists vying for AJ Architecture Awards in the Refurb of the Year, Cultural Project of the Year and Heritage Project of the Year categories
The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including David Chipperfield Architects, Haworth Tompkins and Architecture 00. Stirling Prize-nominated Tate St Ives is one of the buildings nominated in the Cultural Project of the Year category, while Donald Insall Associates’ Temperate House at Kew Gardens is one of six buildings nominated for Heritage Project of the Year.
More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.
In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year, when AL_A’s V&A courtyard was named best Cultural Project. Acanthus Clews’ Warwick Hall Community Centre triumphed in the Heritage category and went on to be crowned AJ Design of the Year.
The 2017 Refurb of the Year was Allford Hall Monaghan Morris’s One King William Street. Owing to the high volume of entries this year, this category has been split into projects valued under and over £20 million.
All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.
Last week shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery.
The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.
Refurb of the Year
(up to £20 million)
25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company
Id3505 atrium and stair c hufton+crow
Source: Hufton + Crow
The JP Morgan Media Centre by David Miller Architects
David miller architects index
The Magistrates by Gort Scott
Dl gsa mag 2622 print
Walk the Plank by Architectural Emporium
Architectural emporium 1
Refurb of the Year
(over £20 million)
Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman
Atrium
Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard
682 n8578 high crop
London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson
02 london business school, the sammy ofer centre alex upton
Source: Alex Upton
No1 New Oxford Street by Orms
180507 orms 1 new oxford st (4)
Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Southbank centre copyright tony birch fcbstudios
Source: Tony Birch
Templeman Library by Penoyre & Prasad
Pp templeman 02
The Import Building by Studio RHE
Dl rhe rep 0381 online
Cultural Project of the Year
Liverpool’s Royal Court by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
3316 2
New Tate St Ives by Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev
Jamie fobert architects tate st ives©hufton+crow exterior looking out to man’s head
Source: Hufton + Crow
Paisley: The Secret Collection by Collective Architecture
Secret collection 1 resave
Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan by David Chipperfield Architects
Ra simon menges weston bridge
Source: Simon Menges
Royal Birmingham Conservatoire by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Royal birmingham conservatoire huftoncrow 4
Source: Hufton + Crow
Square Chapel Arts Centre by Evans Vettori Architects
Square chapel 326 mark hadden
Source: Mark Hadden
The Bridge Theatre by Haworth Tompkins
Haworthtompkins thebridge portrait1 crop
Heritage Project of the Year
City & Guilds of London Art School/Phase Two by Alan Higgs Architects
Alan higgs architects city guilds of london art school 3 resave
Downs House by James Gorst Architects
20171016 jamesgorstarchitects downshouse cstale eriksen 17 copy
Source: Stale Eriksen
Salters’ Hall by De Metz Forbes Knight Architects
Dmfk salters hall 01
Southall Manor House by Architecture 00
Rg1016c 0063
Temperate House Precinct Project by Donald Insall Associates
Rbg.th temperate house, kew completion may 2018 (c) gareth gardner 6 resave
Source: Gareth Gardner
The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects
Tbdh 0418 58891
