AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: House and housing

Here is the first set of finalists vying for the AJ Architecture Awards 2018
The schemes have been designed by practices including Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects, Denizen Works and 6a architects, and range from multimillion-pound housing projects in London to rural retreats on the Isle of Man.
More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in the AJ Architecture Awards, which showcase the very best built projects in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.
In addition to stand-out design, judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year, when Henning Stummel Architects’ Tin House was named House of the Year and Paradise Gardens by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands was awarded Housing Project of the Year. Due to a high volume of entries, this year the Housing category has been split into projects valued under and over £10 million.
All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.
Last week shortlisted practices celebrated at a party at the ROCA London Gallery.
The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.
House of the Year
A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell by Foster Lomas
004 photo credit edmund sumner
Source: Edmund Sumner
Black House by AR Design Studio
Black Stone House by 6a architects
01 black stone house 6a johan dehlin
Source: Johan Dehlin
Flexible House by Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects
170126 amin taha diamond hammered house 034
Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller
Landscape2 client
Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu
484 img03 greg storrar
Source: Greg Storrar
Shawm House by MawsonKerr
1 jpg
Housing Project of the Year
(up to £10 million)
Challender Court by Emmett Russell Architects
05bqx002 copy
Gainsford Road by Gort Scott
dl gsa pl 8682ver2 print
Haddo Yard by Denizen Works
David barbour hy7970
Source: David Barbour
Moor’s Nook by Coffey Architects
180716 coffey architects moor courts photo credit tim soar 2
Source: Tim Soar
PegasusLife Hortsley by RCKa
1314 RCKa Pegasus Seaford 9730
St John’s Almshouses by KKE Architects
02 st johns copyright nick caville
Source: Nick Caville
Temple Gardens by Archio
semi detached housing
Victoria Wharf by Child Graddon Lewis
2. ladbroke grove resave
Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
3381 weston street resave
Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million)
Gasholders London by WilkinsonEyre
Gasholders london wilkinsoneyre photograph by peter landers 6
Source: Peter Landers
Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects
209 Mark Hadden 2
Source: Mark Hadden
Leith Fort by Collective Architecture
1 Leith Fort Gillian Hayes
Source: Gillian Hayes
Lombard Wharf by Patel Taylor
Lombardwharf c peter cook 3
Source: Peter Cook
Stead Street by Panter Hudspith Architects
ref. 3495 landscape 1 0
Virido by Pollard Thomas Edwards
PTE Virido 02
