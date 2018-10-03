Unsupported browser

AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: House and housing

3 October, 2018 By

Full screen
Indexe 1

Here is the first set of finalists vying for the AJ Architecture Awards 2018

The schemes have been designed by practices including Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects, Denizen Works and 6a architects, and range from multimillion-pound housing projects in London to rural retreats on the Isle of Man.

More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in the AJ Architecture Awards, which showcase the very best built projects in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who will visit every shortlisted project this autumn.

In addition to stand-out design, judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year, when Henning Stummel Architects’ Tin House was named House of the Year and Paradise Gardens by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands was awarded Housing Project of the Year. Due to a high volume of entries, this year the Housing category has been split into projects valued under and over £10 million.

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

Last week shortlisted practices celebrated at a party at the ROCA London Gallery. 

The remainder of the shortlists in the contest’s 20 categories will be revealed over the coming week.

 

House of the Year

 

A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell by Foster Lomas

004 photo credit edmund sumner

004 photo credit edmund sumner

Source: Edmund Sumner


Black House by AR Design Studio

Em f7a6667 edit


Black Stone House by 6a architects

01 black stone house 6a johan dehlin

01 black stone house 6a johan dehlin

Source: Johan Dehlin


Flexible House by Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects

170126 amin taha diamond hammered house 034

170126 amin taha diamond hammered house 034


Lochside House by Haysom Ward Miller

Landscape2 client

Landscape2 client


Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu

484 img03 greg storrar

484 img03 greg storrar

Source: Greg Storrar


Shawm House by MawsonKerr

1 jpg

1 jpg

 

Housing Project of the Year
(up to £10 million)

 

Challender Court by Emmett Russell Architects

05bqx002 copy

05bqx002 copy


Gainsford Road by Gort Scott

dl gsa pl 8682ver2 print

dl gsa pl 8682ver2 print


Haddo Yard by Denizen Works

David barbour hy7970

David barbour hy7970

Source: David Barbour


Moor’s Nook by Coffey Architects

180716 coffey architects moor courts photo credit tim soar 2

180716 coffey architects moor courts photo credit tim soar 2

Source: Tim Soar


PegasusLife Hortsley by RCKa

1314 RCKa Pegasus Seaford 9730

1314 RCKa Pegasus Seaford 9730


St John’s Almshouses by KKE Architects

02 st johns copyright nick caville

02 st johns copyright nick caville

Source: Nick Caville


Temple Gardens by Archio

semi detached housing

semi detached housing


Victoria Wharf by Child Graddon Lewis

2. ladbroke grove resave

2. ladbroke grove resave


Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

3381 weston street resave

3381 weston street resave

 

Housing Project of the Year (above £10 million)

 

Gasholders London by WilkinsonEyre

Gasholders london wilkinsoneyre photograph by peter landers 6

Gasholders london wilkinsoneyre photograph by peter landers 6

Source: Peter Landers


Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 & 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects

209 Mark Hadden 2

209 Mark Hadden 2

Source: Mark Hadden


Leith Fort by Collective Architecture

1 Leith Fort Gillian Hayes

1 Leith Fort Gillian Hayes

Source: Gillian Hayes


Lombard Wharf by Patel Taylor

Lombardwharf c peter cook 3

Lombardwharf c peter cook 3

Source: Peter Cook


Stead Street by Panter Hudspith Architects

ref. 3495 landscape 1 0

ref. 3495 landscape 1 0


Virido by Pollard Thomas Edwards

PTE Virido 02

PTE Virido 02

  

