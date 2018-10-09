AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Health, Leisure, Landscape, and Infrastructure

Here are the remaining finalists for the AJ Architecture Awards 2018: the Health & Wellbeing, Leisure, Landscape, and Infrastructure categories
The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including BDP, Reiach and Hall and PAD Studio. Two Maggie’s Centres are competing for the accolade of Health and Wellbeing Project of the Year: dRMM’s Maggie’s Oldham and Maggie’s St Bart’s by Steven Holl Architects with jmarchitects.
More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who are visiting every shortlisted project this autumn.
In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded its brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.
The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year when ACME’s Watermark Westquay was named Leisure Project of the Year and the Sunbeams Music Centre by Mawson Kerr was named Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year.
All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards chosen from all entries: Building of the Year, Architect of the Year and Editor’s Choice Award.
Last month, shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery.
Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year
Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by Ryder Architecture in collaboration with NBBJ
Maggie’s Oldham by dRMM
Maggie’s St Bart’s by Steven Holl Architects with jmarchitects
Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – Jack Copland Centre by Reiach and Hall Architects
Sheffield Children’s Hospital by Avanti Architects
St David’s Hospice by KKE Architects
Landscape Architecture of the Year
Canal Corridor, King’s Cross by Townshend Landscape Architects
City of Glasgow College: Landscape and Public Realm by rankinfraser landscape architecture
Eltham High Street by East Architecture Landscape Urban Design
Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park by Ares Landscape Architects
Sky TV Campus by Alexandra Steed Urban
Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann Architects and Kinnear Landscape Architects
Wilkins Terrace by Levitt Bernstein
Leisure Project of the Year
Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion by PAD Studio
Nobu Hotel by Ben Adams Architects
Sportscotland National Centre Inverclyde by Reiach and Hall Architects
The Ned by EPR Architects
Westgate Oxford by BDP
Willowbrook Hockey and Tennis Centre by Lewandowski Architects
Infrastructure Project of the Year
Hackney Wick Station by Landolt and Brown
Knostrop Weir Foot & Cycle Bridge by Knight Architects
Milford-on-Sea Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvement by Snug Architects
Ordsall Chord by BDP
