AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Health, Leisure, Landscape, and Infrastructure

9 October, 2018 By

Full screen
Indexe 9th

Here are the remaining finalists for the AJ Architecture Awards 2018: the Health & Wellbeing, Leisure, Landscape, and Infrastructure categories

More from: AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: House and housing

The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including BDP, Reiach and Hall and PAD Studio. Two Maggie’s Centres are competing for the accolade of Health and Wellbeing Project of the Year: dRMM’s Maggie’s Oldham and Maggie’s St Bart’s by Steven Holl Architects with jmarchitects. 

More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who are visiting every shortlisted project this autumn.

In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded its brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year when ACME’s Watermark Westquay was named Leisure Project of the Year and the Sunbeams Music Centre by Mawson Kerr was named Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year.

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards chosen from all entries: Building of the Year, Architect of the Year and Editor’s Choice Award.

Last month, shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery. 

 

Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year 

 

Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by Ryder Architecture in collaboration with NBBJ

4 crop

4 crop


Maggie’s Oldham by dRMM

Maggiesoldham drmm 30 jasminsohi highres crop

Maggiesoldham drmm 30 jasminsohi highres crop

Source: Jasmin Sohi


Maggie’s St Bart’s by Steven Holl Architects with jmarchitects

Maggie'scentre stevenhollasâ©naaro 20

Maggie’scentre stevenhollasâ©naaro 20

Source: Naaro


Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – Jack Copland Centre by Reiach and Hall Architects

Snbts reiach and hall architects (4)

Snbts reiach and hall architects (4)


Sheffield Children’s Hospital by Avanti Architects

Simon kennedy sheffield childrens hospital avanti architects 010 crop

Simon kennedy sheffield childrens hospital avanti architects 010 crop

Source: Simon Kennedy


St David’s Hospice by KKE Architects

Stdavidshospice stale eriksen 01

Stdavidshospice stale eriksen 01

Source: Stale Eriksen

Sponsored by

Armitage shanks cmyk hi

 

Landscape Architecture of the Year

 

Canal Corridor, King’s Cross by Townshend Landscape Architects

3641 p kxc eca gsq n4782

3641 p kxc eca gsq n4782


City of Glasgow College: Landscape and Public Realm by rankinfraser landscape architecture

City 1

City 1


Eltham High Street by East Architecture Landscape Urban Design

L1

L1


Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park by Ares Landscape Architects

Da olp night 01 crop

Da olp night 01 crop


Sky TV Campus by Alexandra Steed Urban

Aerial

Aerial


Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann Architects and Kinnear Landscape Architects

Wwl main entrance jason orton compressed

Wwl main entrance jason orton compressed

Source: Jason Orton


Wilkins Terrace by Levitt Bernstein

Wilkins terrace 03

Wilkins terrace 03

 

Leisure Project of the Year 

 

Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion by PAD Studio

Nr166901

Nr166901


Nobu Hotel by Ben Adams Architects

13 007 nobu hotel exterior crop

13 007 nobu hotel exterior crop


Sportscotland National Centre Inverclyde by Reiach and Hall Architects

04

04


The Ned by EPR Architects

Epr architects the ned

Epr architects the ned


Westgate Oxford by BDP

1 bdp 9983

1 bdp 9983


Willowbrook Hockey and Tennis Centre by Lewandowski Architects

Ep59portrait

Ep59portrait

Sponsored by

Schluter logo 300mm cmyk

 

Infrastructure Project of the Year

 

Hackney Wick Station by Landolt and Brown

Aj18 landscape image 1a

Aj18 landscape image 1a


Knostrop Weir Foot & Cycle Bridge by Knight Architects

Knostrop bridge 4 crop

Knostrop bridge 4 crop


Milford-on-Sea Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvement by Snug Architects

P611 beach hut fronts

P611 beach hut fronts


Ordsall Chord by BDP

03

03

