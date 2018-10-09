AJ Architecture Awards 2018 finalists: Health, Leisure, Landscape, and Infrastructure

Here are the remaining finalists for the AJ Architecture Awards 2018: the Health & Wellbeing, Leisure, Landscape, and Infrastructure categories

The shortlisted schemes have been designed by practices including BDP, Reiach and Hall and PAD Studio. Two Maggie’s Centres are competing for the accolade of Health and Wellbeing Project of the Year: dRMM’s Maggie’s Oldham and Maggie’s St Bart’s by Steven Holl Architects with jmarchitects.

More than 120 projects were chosen by our judges to compete in this year’s AJ Architecture Awards, which celebrate the very best projects built in the UK. Mary Duggan, Sam Jacob and Eva Jiricna are among the expert judges who are visiting every shortlisted project this autumn.

In addition to outstanding design, judges will consider each project in detail, assessing how it has met or exceeded its brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

The AJ Architecture Awards launched last year when ACME’s Watermark Westquay was named Leisure Project of the Year and the Sunbeams Music Centre by Mawson Kerr was named Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year.

All winners will be revealed at an exclusive Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse in London on 4 December. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the announcement of three special awards chosen from all entries: Building of the Year, Architect of the Year and Editor’s Choice Award.

Last month, shortlisted practices celebrated at a VIP reception at the ROCA London Gallery.

Health & Wellbeing Project of the Year

Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by Ryder Architecture in collaboration with NBBJ

4 crop



Maggie’s Oldham by dRMM

Maggiesoldham drmm 30 jasminsohi highres crop Source: Jasmin Sohi



Maggie’s St Bart’s by Steven Holl Architects with jmarchitects

Maggie’scentre stevenhollasâ©naaro 20 Source: Naaro



Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service – Jack Copland Centre by Reiach and Hall Architects

Snbts reiach and hall architects (4)



Sheffield Children’s Hospital by Avanti Architects

Simon kennedy sheffield childrens hospital avanti architects 010 crop Source: Simon Kennedy



St David’s Hospice by KKE Architects

Stdavidshospice stale eriksen 01 Source: Stale Eriksen

Landscape Architecture of the Year

Canal Corridor, King’s Cross by Townshend Landscape Architects

3641 p kxc eca gsq n4782



City of Glasgow College: Landscape and Public Realm by rankinfraser landscape architecture

City 1



Eltham High Street by East Architecture Landscape Urban Design

L1



Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park by Ares Landscape Architects

Da olp night 01 crop



Sky TV Campus by Alexandra Steed Urban

Aerial



Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann Architects and Kinnear Landscape Architects

Wwl main entrance jason orton compressed Source: Jason Orton



Wilkins Terrace by Levitt Bernstein

Wilkins terrace 03

Leisure Project of the Year

Canoe Lake Leisure Tennis Pavilion by PAD Studio

Nr166901



Nobu Hotel by Ben Adams Architects

13 007 nobu hotel exterior crop



Sportscotland National Centre Inverclyde by Reiach and Hall Architects

04



The Ned by EPR Architects

Epr architects the ned



Westgate Oxford by BDP

1 bdp 9983



Willowbrook Hockey and Tennis Centre by Lewandowski Architects

Ep59portrait

Infrastructure Project of the Year

Hackney Wick Station by Landolt and Brown

Aj18 landscape image 1a



Knostrop Weir Foot & Cycle Bridge by Knight Architects

Knostrop bridge 4 crop



Milford-on-Sea Beach Huts and Public Realm Improvement by Snug Architects

P611 beach hut fronts



Ordsall Chord by BDP