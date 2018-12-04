AJ Architecture Awards 2018: Community & Faith Project of the Year

Commissioned by the University of Cambridge to serve Eddington, a new district in the North West Cambridge Development, Storey’s Field was developed in consultation with the community, which requested a building for performing arts and a nursery. With space for 100 children, the nursery forms three sides of the Storey’s Field courtyard.

The lofty, luminous hall of the new community centre forms the fourth side and can accommodate 180 people. The hall’s design allows for variable acoustics that can be adjusted to suit a range of different events, from chamber music to film screenings. Its triple-height volume anchors the overall composition and is also critical to achieving a passively ventilated, acoustically attenuated space. Interplay between Cambridge archetypes such as the college cloister and town square is intelligently addressed through the scheme’s form and disposition.



This is enhanced by interventions and motifs of a more playful nature applied to the nursery, and by a landscape which is both sympathetic and considered. Combining material finesse and tectonic rigour, detailing is assured and inventive, lightened with whimsical, child-friendly touches such as the constellation of porthole windows in the nursery walls. Larger openings in the shape of triangles, circles and squares double as window seats, their bright primary colours acting as impromptu learning aids.

While the project is inherently community-rooted, it also manifests social and cultural aspirations for the wider city.

Highly Commended

Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles

ffa wcf peter cook 004 Source: Peter Cook

This city farm serves Lambeth and Southwark, both deprived boroughs in inner London, where 59 per cent of children live in poverty. The architects’ passion for how the building, structure and business model were put together shone through, reflected in the project’s formal and material qualities, as well as in its attention to detail.

Shortlist

Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington

Refurbishment of St Augustine’s Church by Roz Barr Architects,

St Michael’s Threshold by Adrian James Architects

The Granville by RCKa

