AJ appoints new technical editor

Fran Williams has been appointed as technical editor of the AJ

A graduate from the Cass school of architecture at London Met and the University of Cambridge, Fran was formerly at Gort Scott having also worked at Jestico + Whiles and Sarah Wigglesworth Architects.

Two years ago she won second prize in the 2017 RIBA Journal Eye Line drawing competition.

As well as writing and researching building studies, she will be covering all the regulatory changes which impact on the architect in practice and reporting on the introduction of new technologies and materials as well as playing a key role in the AJ’s ongoing focus on sustainability.

She will also be working on the website’s ’First Looks’ in the news section and a range of content throughout AJ Specification.

Fran said: ’I’m really looking forward to developing my role at the AJ. My personal interest is in small-scale and community-led architecture.

’I’d love to hear about any projects or practices that are up-and-coming - especially those with interesting technical challenges - as well as tip-offs on potential rule changes which may affect those designing and delivering today’s buildings.’

Emily Booth, editor of the AJ, said: ’I am delighted that Fran is joining the AJ as technical editor. Her enthusiasm for and commitment to technical issues, along with her experience of working in a range of exciting practices, will help grow our coverage in this important area.’

Fran can be contacted on frances.williams@emap.com and @Fran_Willz