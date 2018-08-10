AHR’s ‘Spine’ HQ for Royal College of Physicians approved

Architects have often found themselves caught between residents and development teams when trust breaks down on estate regeneration projects. London’s new ballot policy will tip the balance of power in residents’ favour, Ella Jessel reports
Reed Watts has squeezed much-needed rehearsal and catering facilities into the last remaining patch of buildable space at the Open Air Theatre in London’s Regent’s Park, writes Jon Astbury. Photography by Simon Kennedy
The latest AJ focuses on landscape and public realm with studies of John Puttick Associates’ Preston Bus Station refurb, new buildings for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre by Reed Watts and the mighty reworking of London Bridge station by Grimshaw to a masterplan by tp bennett. In News, Will Hurst asks whether the Garden Bridge trustees could be personally liable for the losses accrued by the scrapped ...