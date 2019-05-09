AHMM submits plans for Elizabeth House site

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) has submitted plans for its proposed redevelopment of Elizabeth House, a 1960s office block next to Waterloo Station

Backed by developer HB Reavis, the practice’s plans replace earlier consented designs for the site by David Chipperfield Architects.

The 111,000m² office project includes new public space connecting Waterloo Station with the South Bank and a ‘garden promenade’ accessed from the station concourse.

It also features Waterloo Curve, a new pedestrian street lined with shops and cafés which will link Elizabeth House up with the transport hub.

The plans, which have been lodged with Lambeth Council, have been drawn up to provide more space for Waterloo Station, the UK’s busiest station, which will soon to be used for 130 million passenger journeys a year.

The buildings are expected to be a similar height to the existing planning permission for the site - ranging between 31 storeys and 13 storeys.

Spot the difference: AHMM's Elizabeth house scheme - (left) as first revealed in December 2018 and (right) as submitted in May 2019

Chipperfield’s controversial scheme, approved by Lambeth Council in 2014, included two new buildings, one part 29-storey and part 14-storey, and another of 11 storeys.

When HB Reavis bought the site in 2017, it decided to replace proposed residential with offices and held a new design competition for the site.

AHMM took over the project in December 2017, a move that ended Chipperfield’s seven-year involvement with the site. The practice is working with structural engineers Robert Bird Group on the scheme.

HB Reavis UK development director Kiran Pawar said: ‘We are really excited to share our proposals for the complete transformation of this strategically important site for London.

‘We have had a terrific level of engagement through our consultation process over the last nine months and we hope to see many more faces at our next public exhibition in December.’

A second phase of public consultation on the plans will start on Saturday (8 December) with the developer hoping to submit a planning application to Lambeth in early 2019.