AHMM scheme would transform ‘inward-looking’ 1-2 Broadgate, says City

AHMM’s proposal to replace the iconic 1-2 Broadgate with a multi-coloured mixed-use block is set to be approved after City of London planners said it would transform the ‘inward-looking’ 1980s office complex

The 74,000m² British Land scheme is to go before the local authority’s planning committee next Tuesday (29 January) but has been recommended for approval by the City’s chief planning officer.

The Arup Associates-designed 1-2 Broadgate has been hailed by groups including The Twentieth Century Society as the last unaltered part of the ’internationally acclaimed’ City of London campus.

However, a report prepared ahead of next week’s decision has described the existing office block as a ’large, inward-looking building’ with no pedestrian permeability and ‘very few retail units to enliven the public realm’.

In comparison, AHMM’s proposals for the 0.7ha site by Liverpool Street Station had, the report said, a ‘strong sense of architectural integrity’ and would ’enhance the street scene’.

It added that the design for a series of variously coloured stacked boxes with terraces on every floor above level five was as an ’eye-catching, vibrant and convincing architectural statement’.

The Twentieth Century Society is opposed to the development, which it has described as ’unsympathetic’ to the character of the remaining buildings.

But the society’s hopes of statutory protection were dashed when the culture sectary decided to grant landowner British Land’s application for a Certificate of Immunity (COI) for the existing building, paving the way for its demolition.

British Land and joint venture partner Government of Singapore Investment Corporation applied for the latest COI after its previous certificate, obtained in 2013, ran out earlier this year.

Although Historic England had attempted to get the entire estate Grade II*-listed in 2011, it did not put up a fight for 1-2 Broadgate this time, saying the building’s quality had been diminished by a series of demolitions and alterations of important parts of the original scheme.

The planning officer’s report also commented on how the Broadgate Estate is being ’incrementally being re-designed’, resulting in a series of architecturally complementary individual buildings, rather than a campus approach.

’This is welcomed and results in a richer, more diverse architectural grain more integrated into its wider setting but respectful of the original masterplan layout for Broadgate,’ it said.

AHMM director Paul Monaghan has described the mammoth block as ‘an adventure in colour’ and potentially the most colourful scheme since its 2007 Westminster Academy, which was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize a year later.

Subject to approval, work on AHMM’s 1-2 Broadgate plans could be completed by 2024.

