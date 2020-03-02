AHMM reveals mixed-use tower for women’s housing association in west London

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris has revealed designs for a mixed-use scheme in west London comprising a block of affordable housing for a women-only housing association next to a co-living tower

The plans include two linked buildings on Wood Lane in White City, a 29-storey tower with 350 co-living apartments and an eight-storey block with 80 affordable homes and a new head office for Women’s Pioneer Housing (WPH).

A planning application for the 0.22ha triangular site, backed by Bridges Fund Management and set to be delivered by specialist housing developer HUB, has been submitted to Hammersmith and Fulham Council.



HUB won a competition to land the scheme in December 2018 with concept designs originally drawn up by Newground Architects.

Women’s Pioneer Housing is a housing association providing women-led housing. It owns and manages just over 1,000 socially rented properties across London.

The scheme, its largest to date, will re-provide 44 affordable units already on site as well as creating a new headquarters for WPH. It will sit opposite Imperial University’s new North Campus and just north of the redeveloped BBC Television Centre.

Denise Fowler, chief executive of Women’s Pioneer Housing, said: ‘I am delighted that we have reached this milestone. This development will more than double the number of affordable homes on this site.

‘Each home will be spacious and built to very high standards. This will significantly improve our offer to women locked out of the London housing market. Through this partnership with [developer] HUB and Bridges Fund Management we are committed to delivering an exemplar scheme and creating a genuine community’.

The co-living units will range between 24m² and 27m² and there are 14 co-living units per floor all with the same facilities including an en-suite bathroom, a space for a bed, a separate area for eating and socialising and limited kitchen facilities.

Documents lodged with the council states the applicant is ‘aware of criticisms’ of some co-living schemes and has worked hard to ensure the proposed development will be ‘an exemplar co-living scheme’.

According to AHMM, the form of the co-living tower follows the distinctive triangular shape of the site, with an ‘elegantly profiled prow to the south-western tip’.

Meanwhile the Women’s Pioneer building is comprised of two near-identical wings that ‘lightly abut the gables of the tower, opening to form a courtyard space complementary to the existing open space north-west of the site’.

It added: ’The Women’s Pioneer Building is visually distinct in colour and architectural expression from the co-living building, using a rich, dark brick and green metalwork’.