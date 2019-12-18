AHMM posts record turnover

The UK’s fourth largest architecture practice , Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, has posted a record £44.2 million turnover – an increase of 14 per cent on last year

The figures for the year ending March 2019 reveal an impressive 12 months of growth for the 485-strong company, which is run as an employee owned trust.

According to the latest accounts, all eligible staff will receive a profit share payout of 9 per cent of their earnings.

During the accounting period, the workforce grew by 81 full-time employees, while the operating profit before tax showed a ‘modest improvement’ – £1.6 million, compared with £900,000 last time.

Gross margin dipped marginally from 50 per cent to 49 per cent.

AHMM said its notable achievements in ‘a busy year’ included winning planning approval to redevelop Elizabeth House, a 1960s office block next to Waterloo Station, and its consented proposal to replace the iconic 1-2 Broadgate with a multi-coloured mixed-use block.

The practice also recently submitted its plans to decant MPs from the Houses of Parliament during its forthcoming restoration into the neighbouring northern estate and the overhaul of the Grade II-listed Richmond House.

Projects completed in the year ranged from the AJ Architecture Awards-shortlisted Hawley Wharf in the heart of Camden, to The RAY Farringdon, a new office building on the site of the former Guardian headquarters.