AHMM lands major scheme next to St Thomas’ hospital

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris is to design a major mixed-use development for a 2.2ha site behind St Thomas’ Hospital in London’s Southbank

The practice is working with developer Stanhope, which was recently named as preferred bidder for the Royal Street scheme in a joint venture with US hedge fund Baupost Group.

Site owner Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity – an urban health foundation – hopes to create office and health facilities through the project.

The plot has capacity for 140,000m2 of floorspace, and more than a fifth of this total has been pre-let to the local NHS Trust for an outpatients facility and clinical offices.

It is understood the project will also include housing, and that WilkinsonEyre has already drawn up an indicative masterplan for area, which includes Becket House, currently the headquarters of French construction giant Bouygues.

The charity, which is the freeholder of Becket House, bought the leasehold of the 1950s building for £112 million in 2016.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity chief executive Kieron Boyle said: ‘We believe that, in Stanhope and Baupost, we’ve found partners who share our vision and ambition to deliver a world-class scheme for London. We’ve been impressed by their approach and track-record, as well as their clear commitment to engaging our local communities in a scheme we hope will become an exemplar of health and wellbeing in the built environment.’

Stanhope director Aldous Hodgkinson added: ‘We are delighted to have been selected as the charity’s development partner. We share the charity and the trust’s vision and desire to deliver a scheme that respects the local context while supporting a new med-tech-based knowledge cluster of international scale and significance.

’The development’s contribution to the health and wellbeing of local people will be a central focus, and we look forward to working with the community, businesses and Lambeth Council to help deliver a new neighbourhood at Royal Street.’