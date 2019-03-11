AHMM lands 1,000-home Peabody scheme for Holloway Prison site

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris is to draw up plans for a 1,000-home scheme at Holloway Prison in north London following a deal between the London Mayor and Peabody

City Hall has lent the housing association £42 million towards the £80 million it paid to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for the 4ha site in Islington.

The MoJ had been looking for a buyer for the largest women’s prison in western Europe since it closed down in 2016.

Now 1,000 homes will be built on the site through a partnership between Peabody and housebuilder London Square, 60 per cent of which, the Mayor said, will be ’genuinely affordable’.

Under the terms of the loan, more than two fifths of the homes overall will be for social rent and the scheme will also include new green spaces and a women’s centre.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: ’Our ground-breaking loan to Peabody means the majority of new homes on this site will be genuinely affordable.

’This shows what is possible on public land. We’ve been able to do this even with the limited powers we currently have.’

First opened in 1852, the prison became women-only in 1903. In the early 20th century, suffragettes were imprisoned at Holloway where many went on hunger strike.

After the prison closed, it was occupied by campaign group Sisters Uncut which called for it to be used to support victims of domestic violence.

Brendan Sarsfield, chief executive of Peabody, said: ’We are committed to working with Islington and the GLA to deliver an exceptional new housing scheme on this historic site.

’We are pleased to confirm we will deliver 60 per cent level of genuinely affordable homes integrating existing Islington communities with a new Peabody estate.’

Peabody said the design work would start this year and will involve a full community engagement process.

Subject to planning consent, building work will start by 2022, with the first affordable homes ready in 2026.