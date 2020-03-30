AHMM criticised for ‘heavy-handed’ plans for Lasdun’s IBM building

AHMM unveiled concept designs for an overhaul of the 1983 Brutalist landmark in January. The designs provide more office space for IBM and introduce shops on the ground level.

The plans, which are under consultation, involve partially demolishing the five-storey building, giving it a new core and extended it by two floors.

But the Twentieth Century Society said the proposals would inflict ‘unjustified harm’ to the building and ‘serious harm’ to the National Theatre building next door.

The campaign group has applied to Historic England to have the IBM building nationally listed, although it is already locally listed by Lambeth Council. The National Theatre is Grade II*-listed.

The Twentieth Century Society said it objected to ‘the heavy-handed approach and the lack of regard which had been afforded to preserving design features crafted by Lasdun to create a harmonious and respectful relationship between the IBM building and the National Theatre.’

In a statement, it outlined a number of changes it believes would be harmful, including the rooftop extension, filling in lightwells and demolishing a two-storey section extending towards the river.

The redevelopment plans are backed by Wolfe Asset Management, which is owned by Dubai-based investment company Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, while the developer is Stanhope.

AHMM declined to comment, but a spokesperson for Wolfe Commercial Properties Southbank told the AJ that the architect’s designs ‘respectfully refurbish’ the IBM building.

She said: ‘The application improves the surrounding environment and is based upon extensive and detailed research into the history and architectural intent of the existing building.

‘The design will enhance the ground floor of the building and significantly improve its integration into the conservation area, adjacent buildings and Queen’s Walk’.

Show Fullscreen Denys Lasdun’s IBM Building on London’s South Bank Source: Lasdun Archive / RIBA Collections Denys Lasdun’s IBM Building on London’s South Bank



