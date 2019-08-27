AHMM and Stride Treglown reveal major Bristol regeneration scheme

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and Stride Treglown have revealed plans to redevelop a strip of industrial land near Bristol Temple Meads as part of a major regeneration project masterplanned by local practice AWW

A planning application has been lodged with Bristol City Council for the redevelopment of the 4.2ha Silverthone Lane site to the east of the city centre alongside the Feeder Canal.

Put forward by developer Feeder Estates, a partnership managed by Square Bay, the project includes detailed plans for a 1,600 pupil secondary school, 376 new homes, office space and 841 units of student accommodation.

The site will be divided into six plots (see below) and involves a number of heritage buildings from when the site was in operation as an ironworks, including the Grade II-listed boiler and erecting sheds.

Planning permission is being sought to turn these listed buildings into 5,725m² of new offices, designed by AHMM’s Bristol office.

This element of the scheme also includes residential units, to be delivered by Bristol-based developer Studio HIVE in partnership with Atlas Land.

AHMM is also in charge of outline proposals for a new academic building for the University of Bristol near its new Temple Quarter Campus.

Meanwhile Stride Treglown has designed the new school, Oasis Academy Temple Quarter, which will be operated by Oasis Community Learning, which already operates eight schools across the city.

Masterplanner AWW has been tasked with designing the student accommodation.

Square Bay director Tom Vaughan-Jones said: ’The transformation of this Enterprise Zone site on the approach to central Bristol will send a powerful message that the city is very much open for business and investment.’

