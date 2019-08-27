AHMM and Stride Treglown reveal major Bristol regeneration scheme

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and Stride Treglown have revealed plans to redevelop a strip of industrial land near Bristol Temple Meads as part of a major regeneration project masterplanned by local practice AWW
A planning application has been lodged with Bristol City Council for the redevelopment of the 4.2ha Silverthone Lane site to the east of the city centre alongside the Feeder Canal.
Put forward by developer Feeder Estates, a partnership managed by Square Bay, the project includes detailed plans for a 1,600 pupil secondary school, 376 new homes, office space and 841 units of student accommodation.
The site will be divided into six plots (see below) and involves a number of heritage buildings from when the site was in operation as an ironworks, including the Grade II-listed boiler and erecting sheds.
Planning permission is being sought to turn these listed buildings into 5,725m² of new offices, designed by AHMM’s Bristol office.
This element of the scheme also includes residential units, to be delivered by Bristol-based developer Studio HIVE in partnership with Atlas Land.
AHMM is also in charge of outline proposals for a new academic building for the University of Bristol near its new Temple Quarter Campus.
Meanwhile Stride Treglown has designed the new school, Oasis Academy Temple Quarter, which will be operated by Oasis Community Learning, which already operates eight schools across the city.
Masterplanner AWW has been tasked with designing the student accommodation.
Square Bay director Tom Vaughan-Jones said: ’The transformation of this Enterprise Zone site on the approach to central Bristol will send a powerful message that the city is very much open for business and investment.’
241 aww silverthornelane view02 aerial01 r01
Silverthorne Lane division
Plot 1 Outline plans for AHMM’s seven-storey building for the University of Bristol to provide a total floor space of up to 23,543m².
Plots 2 and 3 Studio Hive is a residential scheme consisting of five interlinked buildings with a maximum height of 10 storeys, which will provide up to 367 flats, including 20 per cent affordable.
Plot 4 Redevelopment of a derelict Grade II-listed Erecting Shed to provide up to 5,725m² of offices.
Plot 5 A 1,600-place secondary school and the redevelopment of an existing Grade II-listed building (the Boiler Shop) to create a sports hall. The 1.56ha site will also include sports pitches and landscaped areas.
Plot 6 Student accommodation. The development will consist of two main blocks, proposing five to 13 storeys on the western element and eight to 17 storeys on the eastern, with 841 student beds.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (3)
Industry Professional27 August, 2019 10:50 am
This looks great! Well done Craig!
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Peter Bibby27 August, 2019 2:58 pm
The balconies look terrible. What are they for?
They have no shelter and are not oriented for the afternoon sun. Who would sit in the wind surrounded by railings?
Peter Bibby
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Number Five27 August, 2019 3:43 pm
Get with the programme...the balconies are just decorative. Lighten up!
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment