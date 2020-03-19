AHMM and dRMM Essex regeneration scheme receives £75m funding boost

A proposed 2,850-home scheme close to the Dartford Crossing, designed by AHMM, dRMM and TP Bennett, has been handed £75 million by the chancellor Rishi Sunak

The £1 billion town centre regeneration of Purfleet-on-Thames, Essex, is being masterplanned by AHMM. The AJ100 practice is also designing a ‘media village’ to provide work in the TV and film industry.

A previous masterplan for the 57ha project was drawn up by KSS and the late Will Alsop’s practice aLL Design (see bottom) but was dropped by client Purfleet Centre Regeneration, a joint venture between Swan Housing Association and Urban Catalyst.

The £75 million cash boost is from the £5.5 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund and will be used for a new health centre, as well as a river wall, and other utility infrastructure.

The first phase of the scheme, designed by TP Bennett, received planning permission in January. It includes 61 homes, a children’s play area and an ‘orchard walk’.



dRMM is working on workspaces, commercial and mixed-use residential building as part of later phases. Outline permission for the entire development was obtained from Thurrock Council last year.



Preliminary works are anticipated to start on site this summer.