Aecom to axe 500 jobs in the UK and Ireland

Aecom is to cut up to 500 jobs in the UK and Ireland as it begins a restructuring of the business

The engineering firm has begun a redundancy consultation with those affected, the New Civil Engineer – the AJ’s sister title – has revealed.

Aecom declined to comment on the number of architects it would make redundant, but the AJ understands it will continue to offer architecture services after the forthcoming changes.

The planned staff cuts come amid a rejig within the Aecom UK management team. Chief executive David Barwell and chief operating officer Willian Quaterman stood down from their posts last week.

An Aecom spokesperson said: ’Over the last months, the global pandemic has heavily impacted many of our clients and competitors, the industries in which we work, and our UK and Ireland business.

’As a result of this we have taken the difficult decision to re-shape our business to better meet the demands of our markets, and help us continue to provide the best services for our clients. In support of this restructuring we are beginning a consultation process across the region which may impact up to 500 roles.’

Earlier this summer Arup announced it would be making up to 350 redundancies, while Atkins said it would be cutting 280 jobs. Pascall+Watson has also indicated it will reduce its workforce, despite a bumper financial year in 2019.

The job losses come despite government schemes to support the retention of workers.

In his summer economic update earlier this month, the chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the government’s Job Retention Scheme will wind down in October with incentives for firms bringing back furloughed workers.