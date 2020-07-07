Adjaye reveals images for Cherry Groce memorial in Brixton

Adjaye Associates has revealed images of a memorial in south London to Cherry Groce, who was wrongfully shot in her home by police in 1985, sparking the Brixton riots

The practice designed the installation for Windrush Square to act as a pavilion for the community as well as a place to remember Groce’s life.

Adjaye Associates said the scheme complemented existing features in the square, including the neighbouring Memorial to African and Caribbean soldiers.

The practice said the single column represented Groce’s strength and support of her community. Integrated benches and a roof enhance the functionality for local people to engage with the memorial.

David Adjaye said: ‘The construction of this memorial will speak to restorative justice and will symbolise that what matters to the community matters to London and the whole world. This tragedy went too long in the public realm without acknowledgement and there is now renewed urgency and importance in finally facing this history.’

Groce’s son Lee Lawrence, who witnessed the shooting aged just 11, added: ‘The 35th anniversary of my mum’s shooting is a poignant time for our community. Over the years and despite all odds, we as a community have never faltered in our pursuit for justice.

‘While we still face enormous challenges, coupled with the impact of a pandemic, our plans for the memorial remain firm. The memorial will serve as a living legacy to a woman who never doubted the power of truth nor the spirit of community. We believe it will both honour and inspire a community that seeks to live in harmony.’

The Metropolitan Police publicly apologised to Groce’s family in 2014 – three years after she died.

An unveiling ceremony is planned for the autumn.