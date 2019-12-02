Adjaye reveals designs for public plaza in central Sydney

Adjaye Associates has revealed designs for a new public building in the heart of Sydney, featuring an artwork by indigenous Australian artist Daniel Boyd

The new plaza will form part of Lendlease’s Sydney Place development at 180 George Street in Circular Quay, drawn up by Foster + Partners.

The multipurpose building includes a house with a pitched roof inspired by the design of early settlers’ houses, which will be used as an open-plan café, meeting or gallery space.

Suspended above Adjaye’s building will hang a large perforated steel canopy designed by Boyd, an award-winning contemporary aboriginal artist.

The plaza, which will link George Street and Pitt Street, also includes an elevated balcony overlooking the waterfront district.

Adjaye Associates and artist Daniel Boyd’s public plaza in Sydney Source: Adjaye Associates Adjaye Associates and artist Daniel Boyd’s public plaza in Sydney

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Syndey’s lord mayor Clover Moore said the plaza and community building beneath the artwork would become ’a meeting place for city dwellers, office workers and visitors to enjoy’.

Moore compared the canopy to Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago’s Millennium Park, and said it would be ’a treasured inner-city destination’.

’The artwork reflects our commitment to recognising Australia’s First Peoples proudly in the public domain,’ she said.

The Adjaye-Boyd design was selected through an expressions of interest campaign Lendlease ran in 2017. The company has lodged a development application with the City of Sydney for the scheme.

Foster + Partner’s’ Circular Quay tower for Lendlease and partners Ping An Real Estate and Mitsubishi Estate Asia will, at 263m, become the Australian city’s tallest office building.

It was renamed the Salesforce tower last month after Cloud-based software company Salesforce was announced as the skyscraper’s anchor tenant.

The public square and building are scheduled for completion in 2022.