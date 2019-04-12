Adjaye pips Heatherwick to win major Paris high-rise scheme

A David Adjaye-designed tower is part of a winning competition bid for a major new urban district by the River Seine in south-east Paris

The practice’s 100m residential block, called Tour Seine, is one of eight buildings designed by the Hardel Le Bihan-led design team for the 100,000m² brownfield site in the Bruneseau district.

The project will link the city with the Ivry-sur-Seine suburb on the Périphérique, the French capital’s ring road, and includes 25,000m² of offices, nearly 800 housing units and 20,000m² of retail.

The Nouvel R team, which also features Parisian firm Buzzo Spinelli Architecture and Lebanese outfit Youssef Tohme (YTAA) saw off finalists including a team led by Heatherwick Studios, which came second, and a group led by Parisian firm 2Portzamparc.

David Adjaye said the Invent Bruneseau project will be a ’truly transformative development’ for the Paris riverfront.

He added: ’Its ambition looks to create a unique and sustainable urban response and establish a greater sense of place for future generations.

’To be part of the winning team, alongside Hardel Le Bihan, Youssef Tohmé and Buzzo Spinelli, feels momentous and cements our ideology that great design and making places of purpose and function stems from a collection knowledge, experience and understanding.’

According to competition organisers SEMAPA, the scheme will feature huge public terraces. Sixty-five per cent of the energy used will be renewable or reclaimed.

Four developers are behind the scheme, Les Nouveaux Constructeurs, AG Real Estate, Icade, and Nexity.