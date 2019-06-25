Adjaye ditched for Squires as Strand site changes hands

Squire & Partners has revealed plans for a luxury hotel scheme on the Strand, replacing an earlier mixed-use building designed by Adjaye Associates

The major project at 5 The Strand involves the demolition of the existing 1980s building to make way for a 200-bed hotel run by high-end operator Park Hyatt

According to planning documents lodged with Westminster Council, the designs for the hotel were drawn from the ‘character’ of nearby Trafalgar Square.

The Squires scheme replaces Adjaye Associates’ competition-winning proposal which secured planning approval in 2017 but was never built.

The site was sold last year by BlackRock Real Estate for a reported £90 million and the new scheme has been brought forward through a joint venture between property firms Clivedale and Indian developer ABIL.

The building was formerly the HQ of developer Landsec but has recently been occupied by Westminster City Council.

Adjaye was appointed to the scheme in 2015, around the same time as the practice won planning permission for another major central London job opposite the Ritz in Piccadilly.

Last year these plans were also shelved in favour of an AHMM-designed refurb.

The developer and architect were approached for comment.