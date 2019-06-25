Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Adjaye ditched for Squires as Strand site changes hands

25 June, 2019 By

Squire strand

Squire & Partners' all-newplans for a luxury hotel scheme on the Strand, replacing an earlier mixed-use building designed by Adjaye Associates

1/4

Hide caption

  • Squire strand

    Squire & Partners' all-newplans for a luxury hotel scheme on the Strand, replacing an earlier mixed-use building designed by Adjaye Associates

  • Alchemi group's proposal for 5 strand courtesy of adjaye associates view 28 (800x446)

    Adjaye Associates’ competition-winning proposal which secured planning approval in 2017 but was never built.

  • Alchemi group's proposal for 5 strand courtesy of adjaye associates view 13

    Adjaye Associates’ competition-winning proposal which secured planning approval in 2017 but was never built.

  • Adjaye 5 stand

    Adjaye Associates’ competition-winning proposal which secured planning approval in 2017 but was never built.

  • 1 Comment

Squire & Partners has revealed plans for a luxury hotel scheme on the Strand, replacing an earlier mixed-use building designed by Adjaye Associates

The major project at 5 The Strand involves the demolition of the existing 1980s building to make way for a 200-bed hotel run by high-end operator Park Hyatt

According to planning documents lodged with Westminster Council, the designs for the hotel were drawn from the ‘character’ of nearby Trafalgar Square.

The Squires scheme replaces Adjaye Associates’ competition-winning proposal which secured planning approval in 2017 but was never built.

The site was sold last year by BlackRock Real Estate for a reported £90 million and the new scheme has been brought forward through a joint venture between property firms Clivedale and Indian developer ABIL.

The building was formerly the HQ of developer Landsec but has recently been occupied by Westminster City Council.

Adjaye was appointed to the scheme in 2015, around the same time as the practice won planning permission for another major central London job opposite the Ritz in Piccadilly.

Last year these plans were also shelved in favour of an AHMM-designed refurb.

The developer and architect were approached for comment.

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Sign Up for AJ Jobs Alerts

Interview the right candidate on AJ Jobs