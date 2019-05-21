Adjaye Associates reveals designs for Brixton Market development

David Adjaye has revealed designs for a new building next to Brixton Market, a project the architect describes as an ‘incredible opportunity to give back to the community’ in south London

The concept proposals include plans to build a new mixed-use building on the Pope’s Road site, a plot sandwiched between two raised railway lines by Brixton Station, which is currently occupied by a Sports Direct store.

The plans have been drawn up for Hondo Associates, the firm which last year bought the covered street markets and arcades of Brixton Market and Market Row, home to 140 independent retailers, for a reported £37.25 million.



The new scheme, currently out for public consultation, will include markets and community space on the ground floor and offices above. According to the exhibition boards, Hondo’s purchase of Pope’s Road offers a ‘unique opportunity’ to extend Brixton Market and make it more publicly accessible.

Speaking about the project, Adjaye said: ’This project fits into a narrative that is incredibly important to me, making civic and social spaces that are about bringing in diverse constituents both locally and from the city and its visitors.

’[It is a] socially constructed architecture that can edify the community. When taking on this project, I could see the incredible opportunity it had to elevate the experience and give back to the community.’

The area around Brixton railway station has been at the centre of rows over redevelopment in the past, particularly over Network Rail’s controversial decision to sell off the railway arches.

According to the consultation, Hondo and Adjaye Associates are also ’considering the possibility’ of incorporating a hotel to the east of the Pope’s Road Development.

’This will look to accommodate the increased demand of visitors in Brixton as we aim to promote Brixton including its historic and vibrant market to the world,’ it says.

A spokesperson for Hondo said: ’[Next] to Brixton Village this offers a unique opportunity to extend the footprint of the market by opening it up on to Brixton Station Road, to create a more publicly accessible space for the benefit of existing traders and visitors. As Brixton becomes a growing business hub this will allow for additional commercial employment space above the new market.

‘These plans will celebrate the identity, history and culture of Brixton.’

The new scheme would sit near George Finch’s Grade II-listed Brixton Rec leisure centre, designed for Lambeth Council in 1970.