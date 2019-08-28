Adam Knibb wins planning for 3m-wide scheme on stilts in south London

Adam Knibb Architects has secured planning consent for a narrow development on stilts in south London featuring an office and a flat above a parking space

The Hampshire-based practice won approval from Croydon Council for its 3.2m-wide scheme in St Dunstan’s Road close to South Norwood High Street.

Designed to maintain a right of way to the rear of the plot, and provide off-street parking, the 13m-long building will be raised on structural posts and have an open terrace at roof level.

Translucent polycarbonate cladding will be used for the first floor office and second floor apartment, with an external spiral staircase maximising the usable internal space.

Planning officers described the scheme as ‘visually interesting’.

‘While the proposed building would not be characteristic of the form and appearance of historic buildings in the South Norwood Conservation Area, it is acknowledged that the design is largely informed by the physical constraints of the site,’ they said in a report to councillors.

‘Notwithstanding that, the design would provide a point of interest when turning the corner into St Dunstan’s Road from High Street and it is considered that the proposed building would enhance the appearance of the South Norwood Conservation Area.’

Officers recommended approval and councillors granted consent. Work could start on site later this year.

Project data Location Norwood, London

Type of project Mixed use

Client Private

Architect Adam Knibb Architects

Structural engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan

M&E Mesh Energy

Start on site Late 2019

Gross internal floor area 80m² + 22m² shared amenity space

Footprint 41.6m² Visuals Found&Co

Existing site earmarked for Adam Knibb Architects’ narrow South Norwood scheme Existing site earmarked for Adam Knibb Architects’ narrow South Norwood scheme