Adam Knibb wins go-ahead for New Forest family home

Winchester-based Adam Knibb Architects has been given the green light for this four-bedroom house in the village of Everton in the New Forest

The 191m² house will sit on an ’infill plot’ within the lands of Harts Farm House, a previously Grade II-listed building outside Lymington, Hampshire.

According to the practice, the home has been designed with a ’private courtyard [and turns] its back to the surrounding houses’.

This application was passed under delegated powers and is expected to start on site this summer.

Adam knibb architects everton road development sketch

Architect’s view Arranged across a single storey, this new family dwelling looks to create an external private courtyard by turning its back to the surrounding suburban housing. The building form takes inspiration from local barns; deploying sloping roofs and brick façades in a contemporary arrangement to establish its own architectural identity on a site that is rich with history. Show Fullscreen Each single-storey wing differs in height depending on the functions it houses. The lower wing consists of several private bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the higher element contains as expansive open-plan living space that benefits from an additional clerestory to flood the interior with natural light. The arrangement between the two wings creates a sense of flexible living that maximises and frames the surrounding views towards the land of Harts Farm House. The dwelling’s structure is visually expressed through brick piers, determining openings within the house’s envelope to accommodate recesses, openings and points of access. Sections of timber cladding vary between solid panels and open fins, depending on their location. The variety in treatment provides greater depth to the elevation design while paying homage to the site’s agricultural heritage.

Project data

Location Everton, Hampshire

Type of project New build dwelling

Client Private

Architect Adam Knibb Architects

Landscape architect N/A

Planning consultant Chapman Lily Planning Limited

Heritage consultant Forum Heritage Services

Structural engineer To be confirmed

M&E consultant To be confirmed

CDM adviser N/A

Lighting consultant N/A

Main contractor To be confirmed

Funding Private

Tender date Mid 2019

Start on site date Late 2019

Completion date To be confirmed

Contract duration To be confirmed

Gross internal floor area 191m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional

Annual CO2 emissions To be confirmed

Total cost Private