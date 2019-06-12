Unsupported browser

Adam Khan Architects moves to top of ADUP II most-work-won table

12 June, 2019By Greg Pitcher

Full screenAdamkhanarchitects c&g pressimage

A single deal worth a whopping £2 million in fees has taken Adam Khan Architects to the top of the table for value of work won through the mayor of London’s latest architecture and urbanism framework

Newly released data shows the east London practice has landed a total of £2.04 million of fee-paying commissions through the second Architecture, Design and Urbanism Panel (ADUP II), which was launched by Sadiq Khan last year.

Work on the multibillion-pound regeneration of Custom House in Newham accounts for the vast majority of that amount, alongside one far smaller deal.

Gort Scott sits in second place with £884,461 of fees earned through the framework (see Table 1).

Initial information released by the mayor’s office on the ADUP II contracts showed Hawkins\Brown at the top of the fee-earning table (see Table 3). However, this data related solely to fees from jobs commissioned by Transport for London and the Greater London Authority.

Following a second Freedom of Information request by the AJ, the mayor’s office revealed details of parcels of work handed out via the framework commissioned by other public bodies (see Table 2).

The combined fee data means Hawkins\Brown has slipped to fourth place, just behind Maccreanor Lavington (see Table 1).

A total of 30 practices have secured work through the panel, according to the data, with more than £1 million of deals marked as having ‘unknown’ winners.

Sixty practices were chosen for the 14-lot ADUP II panel last spring – whittled down from more than 225 shortlisted applicants.

The new list replaced ADUP I, which was announced in 2012 to promote ‘quality architecture, public realm, urban regeneration and sustainable development in the capital’ and officially launched two years later. This delivered more than 80 projects worth £22 million in fees during its lifetime.

The latest framework is expected to be worth up to £35 million over the four years of its lifetime.

Adam Khan Architects is the main consultant for Newham Council’s Custom House Co-Production scheme and has appointed a full design and engagement team from its overall fee, including Daisy Froud and collaborating architects East, Haworth Tompkins and Office Sian.

Director Adam Khan said: ‘The ADUP framework is amazing in giving smaller emerging practices opportunities to do significant city-‘cale projects, and projects that are innovative in terms of community empowerment.

‘It is highly competitive and the standard of the bid entries is really high; each one is a little piece of research.’

Table 1: Overall work won so far through ADUP II by practice (some contract awards are missing, and some values are approximate) 
Adam Khan Architects £2,039,614
Gort Scott £884,461
Maccreanor Lavington £812,545
Hawkins\Brown £750,970
DRDH £549,921
Adams & Sutherland £336,595
AOC £295,000
Emergent Vernacular Architecture £245,666
Haworth Tompkins circa £200,000
5th Studio £188,540
DKCM £157,454
TateHindle £150,000
Hawkins\Brown, Allies and Morrison, SOM £144,046
We Made That £143,582
muf architecture/ art £126,400
MAE £123,822
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris £120,000
Sustrans £119,973
HOK International £106,000
Architecture 00 £92,818
LDA Design £75,000
PLP Architecture £70,000
Allies and Morrison £65,290
Arup £49,825
AECOM £48,465
EPR Architects £44,004
Alan Baxter £36,000
Carver Haggard £35,000
Fletcher Priest Architects £26,800
Grimshaw £23,470

 

Table 2: Work awarded so far through ADUP II by bodies other than GLA / TFL (some contract awards are missing, and some values are approximate)
Adam Khan Architects £2,000,000
Gort Scott 805,461
Maccreanor Lavington £729,525
Hawkins\Brown £98,522
DRDH £549,921
Adams & Sutherland £336,595
AOC £295,000
Emergent Vernacular Architecture £245,666
Haworth Tompkins circa £200,000
DKCM £157,454
We Made That £143,582
muf architecture/ art £126,400
Sustrans £119,973
Architecture 00 £92,818
LDA Design £75,000
Carver Haggard £35,000

 

Table 3: Full table of GLA/TfL only contracts awarded through ADUP II framework April 2018 - April 2019 (some values are approximate)
Hawkins\Brown £652,448
5th Studio £188,540
TateHindle £150,000
Hawkins\Brown, Allies and Morrison, SOM £144,046
MAE £123,822
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris £120,000
HOK International £106,000
Maccreanor Lavington £83,020
Gort Scott £79,000
PLP Architecture £70,000
Allies and Morrison £65,290
Arup £49,825
AECOM £48,465
EPR Architects £44,004
Adam Khan Architects £39,614
Alan Baxter £36,000
Fletcher Priest Architects £26,800
Grimshaw £23,470

