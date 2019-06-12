Adam Khan Architects moves to top of ADUP II most-work-won table

A single deal worth a whopping £2 million in fees has taken Adam Khan Architects to the top of the table for value of work won through the mayor of London’s latest architecture and urbanism framework

Newly released data shows the east London practice has landed a total of £2.04 million of fee-paying commissions through the second Architecture, Design and Urbanism Panel (ADUP II), which was launched by Sadiq Khan last year.

Work on the multibillion-pound regeneration of Custom House in Newham accounts for the vast majority of that amount, alongside one far smaller deal.

Gort Scott sits in second place with £884,461 of fees earned through the framework (see Table 1).

Initial information released by the mayor’s office on the ADUP II contracts showed Hawkins\Brown at the top of the fee-earning table (see Table 3). However, this data related solely to fees from jobs commissioned by Transport for London and the Greater London Authority.

Following a second Freedom of Information request by the AJ, the mayor’s office revealed details of parcels of work handed out via the framework commissioned by other public bodies (see Table 2).

The combined fee data means Hawkins\Brown has slipped to fourth place, just behind Maccreanor Lavington (see Table 1).

A total of 30 practices have secured work through the panel, according to the data, with more than £1 million of deals marked as having ‘unknown’ winners.

Sixty practices were chosen for the 14-lot ADUP II panel last spring – whittled down from more than 225 shortlisted applicants.

The new list replaced ADUP I, which was announced in 2012 to promote ‘quality architecture, public realm, urban regeneration and sustainable development in the capital’ and officially launched two years later. This delivered more than 80 projects worth £22 million in fees during its lifetime.

The latest framework is expected to be worth up to £35 million over the four years of its lifetime.

Adam Khan Architects is the main consultant for Newham Council’s Custom House Co-Production scheme and has appointed a full design and engagement team from its overall fee, including Daisy Froud and collaborating architects East, Haworth Tompkins and Office Sian.

Director Adam Khan said: ‘The ADUP framework is amazing in giving smaller emerging practices opportunities to do significant city-‘cale projects, and projects that are innovative in terms of community empowerment.

‘It is highly competitive and the standard of the bid entries is really high; each one is a little piece of research.’

Table 1: Overall work won so far through ADUP II by practice (some contract awards are missing, and some values are approximate) Adam Khan Architects £2,039,614 Gort Scott £884,461 Maccreanor Lavington £812,545 Hawkins\Brown £750,970 DRDH £549,921 Adams & Sutherland £336,595 AOC £295,000 Emergent Vernacular Architecture £245,666 Haworth Tompkins circa £200,000 5th Studio £188,540 DKCM £157,454 TateHindle £150,000 Hawkins\Brown, Allies and Morrison, SOM £144,046 We Made That £143,582 muf architecture/ art £126,400 MAE £123,822 Allford Hall Monaghan Morris £120,000 Sustrans £119,973 HOK International £106,000 Architecture 00 £92,818 LDA Design £75,000 PLP Architecture £70,000 Allies and Morrison £65,290 Arup £49,825 AECOM £48,465 EPR Architects £44,004 Alan Baxter £36,000 Carver Haggard £35,000 Fletcher Priest Architects £26,800 Grimshaw £23,470

Table 2: Work awarded so far through ADUP II by bodies other than GLA / TFL (some contract awards are missing, and some values are approximate) Adam Khan Architects £2,000,000 Gort Scott 805,461 Maccreanor Lavington £729,525 Hawkins\Brown £98,522 DRDH £549,921 Adams & Sutherland £336,595 AOC £295,000 Emergent Vernacular Architecture £245,666 Haworth Tompkins circa £200,000 DKCM £157,454 We Made That £143,582 muf architecture/ art £126,400 Sustrans £119,973 Architecture 00 £92,818 LDA Design £75,000 Carver Haggard £35,000