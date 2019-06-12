Adam Khan Architects moves to top of ADUP II most-work-won table

A single deal worth a whopping £2 million in fees has taken Adam Khan Architects to the top of the table for value of work won through the mayor of London’s latest architecture and urbanism framework
Newly released data shows the east London practice has landed a total of £2.04 million of fee-paying commissions through the second Architecture, Design and Urbanism Panel (ADUP II), which was launched by Sadiq Khan last year.
Work on the multibillion-pound regeneration of Custom House in Newham accounts for the vast majority of that amount, alongside one far smaller deal.
Gort Scott sits in second place with £884,461 of fees earned through the framework (see Table 1).
Initial information released by the mayor’s office on the ADUP II contracts showed Hawkins\Brown at the top of the fee-earning table (see Table 3). However, this data related solely to fees from jobs commissioned by Transport for London and the Greater London Authority.
Following a second Freedom of Information request by the AJ, the mayor’s office revealed details of parcels of work handed out via the framework commissioned by other public bodies (see Table 2).
The combined fee data means Hawkins\Brown has slipped to fourth place, just behind Maccreanor Lavington (see Table 1).
A total of 30 practices have secured work through the panel, according to the data, with more than £1 million of deals marked as having ‘unknown’ winners.
Sixty practices were chosen for the 14-lot ADUP II panel last spring – whittled down from more than 225 shortlisted applicants.
The new list replaced ADUP I, which was announced in 2012 to promote ‘quality architecture, public realm, urban regeneration and sustainable development in the capital’ and officially launched two years later. This delivered more than 80 projects worth £22 million in fees during its lifetime.
The latest framework is expected to be worth up to £35 million over the four years of its lifetime.
Adam Khan Architects is the main consultant for Newham Council’s Custom House Co-Production scheme and has appointed a full design and engagement team from its overall fee, including Daisy Froud and collaborating architects East, Haworth Tompkins and Office Sian.
Director Adam Khan said: ‘The ADUP framework is amazing in giving smaller emerging practices opportunities to do significant city-‘cale projects, and projects that are innovative in terms of community empowerment.
‘It is highly competitive and the standard of the bid entries is really high; each one is a little piece of research.’
|Table 1: Overall work won so far through ADUP II by practice (some contract awards are missing, and some values are approximate)
|Adam Khan Architects
|£2,039,614
|Gort Scott
|£884,461
|Maccreanor Lavington
|£812,545
|Hawkins\Brown
|£750,970
|DRDH
|£549,921
|Adams & Sutherland
|£336,595
|AOC
|£295,000
|Emergent Vernacular Architecture
|£245,666
|Haworth Tompkins circa
|£200,000
|5th Studio
|£188,540
|DKCM
|£157,454
|TateHindle
|£150,000
|Hawkins\Brown, Allies and Morrison, SOM
|£144,046
|We Made That
|£143,582
|muf architecture/ art
|£126,400
|MAE
|£123,822
|Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
|£120,000
|Sustrans
|£119,973
|HOK International
|£106,000
|Architecture 00
|£92,818
|LDA Design
|£75,000
|PLP Architecture
|£70,000
|Allies and Morrison
|£65,290
|Arup
|£49,825
|AECOM
|£48,465
|EPR Architects
|£44,004
|Alan Baxter
|£36,000
|Carver Haggard
|£35,000
|Fletcher Priest Architects
|£26,800
|Grimshaw
|£23,470
|Table 2: Work awarded so far through ADUP II by bodies other than GLA / TFL (some contract awards are missing, and some values are approximate)
|Adam Khan Architects
|£2,000,000
|Gort Scott
|805,461
|Maccreanor Lavington
|£729,525
|Hawkins\Brown
|£98,522
|DRDH
|£549,921
|Adams & Sutherland
|£336,595
|AOC
|£295,000
|Emergent Vernacular Architecture
|£245,666
|Haworth Tompkins circa
|£200,000
|DKCM
|£157,454
|We Made That
|£143,582
|muf architecture/ art
|£126,400
|Sustrans
|£119,973
|Architecture 00
|£92,818
|LDA Design
|£75,000
|Carver Haggard
|£35,000
|Table 3: Full table of GLA/TfL only contracts awarded through ADUP II framework April 2018 - April 2019 (some values are approximate)
|Hawkins\Brown
|£652,448
|5th Studio
|£188,540
|TateHindle
|£150,000
|Hawkins\Brown, Allies and Morrison, SOM
|£144,046
|MAE
|£123,822
|Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
|£120,000
|HOK International
|£106,000
|Maccreanor Lavington
|£83,020
|Gort Scott
|£79,000
|PLP Architecture
|£70,000
|Allies and Morrison
|£65,290
|Arup
|£49,825
|AECOM
|£48,465
|EPR Architects
|£44,004
|Adam Khan Architects
|£39,614
|Alan Baxter
|£36,000
|Fletcher Priest Architects
|£26,800
|Grimshaw
|£23,470
