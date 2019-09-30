Adam Architecture gets green light for Woodstock extension

Winchester practice Adam Architecture has secured consent for a 254-home extension to the historic Oxfordshire market town of Woodstock

The firm, which specialises in traditional architecture, was awarded planning permission for its Park View scheme close to the Blenheim Palace World Heritage Site.

Backed by Blenheim Estate and Pye Homes, the 16ha development will also include 885m2 of retail or commercial space and a new public square.

The scheme will use traditional materials including local stone, clay tiles, slate and lime render. Distinctive details will be supported by a design code developed by practice director Hugh Petter.

Adam says its masterplan ‘proposes a clear hierarchy of open civic space, recreational land, primary routes and minor streets to create a clear sense of place, and to mirror and build upon the historic evolution of Woodstock’.

It adds that the new homes will be ‘arranged in relaxed groupings with plenty of open space to create a comfortable village-like environment’.

Petter said: ‘Adam Architecture is working with an expanding group of landed estates and other institutional landowners who are aware that good design, rooted in regional character, and tightly controlled delivery, results in better long-term value, and better places for people to live.’

Blenheim Palace and its 4,850ha estate sit on the fringe of the Cotswolds, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Its 45ha Great Late, created by 18th-century landscape architect ‘Capability’ Brown, is a site of special scientific interest and forms the centrepiece of a landscaped park and gardens.

Blenheim chief operating officer Roger File said: ‘We believe that as long-term landowners, Blenheim has a social, moral and economic responsibility to our adjoining communities, and as such we need to build communities that both Blenheim and local communities can be proud of. This is what we have set out to do at Park View.’

Show Fullscreen ADAM Architecture’s approved plans to extend Woodstock - model ADAM Architecture’s approved plans to extend Woodstock - model