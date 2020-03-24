ADAM Architecture director Robert Adam steps down after 44 years

Classical architect Robert Adam is stepping down as a director at ADAM Architecture in April after 44 years at the company

Adam joined the practice, then known as Evans, Roberts & Partners, back in 1976. It was renamed Robert Adam Architects in 1992 and became Adam Architecture in 2010.

But Adam, 71, is now leaving to focus on academic interests – although he will still do some consulting work with ADAM Architecture. Adam’s book Time for Architecture: On Modernity, Memory and Time in Architecture and Urban was released earlier this month.

George Saumarez Smith, one of four shareholding directors who will continue to own the company, told the AJ that ADAM Architecture would not change its name following the departure.

‘It’s a name a lot of people are familiar with and it has served us very well and we don’t see any reason to change it,’ he said.

‘Over the years the business has developed so that we are not reliant on any one individual, and it is testament to this model that Robert is now able to take a step back from the firm to pursue some of his own interests.’

ADAM Architecture has 95 staff and two offices, in London and Winchester. From April, its other shareholding directors will be Nigel Anderson, Hugh Petter and Robbie Kerr.