Acme unveils plans for hotel next to its Leeds shopping centre

Acme has revealed proposals for a 14-storey hotel on a plot adjacent to its award-winning Victoria Gate shopping centre in Leeds

The London-based practice released images of a concept design for the proposed 205-room Victoria Gate Hotel, which will sit next to the mall’s car park on the eastern edge of the Yorkshire city’s retail heart.

Completed three years ago, Acme’s striking £164 million shopping centre was named Building of the Year in the 2017 RIBA Yorkshire Awards.

Backed by the same developer, Hammerson, the adjacent hotel marks the next phase of regeneration of the area and represents an attempt to drive additional footfall.

Subject to receiving planning consent, the hotel will be built on a 1,670m² site between the shopping centre’s John Lewis store and the A61 dual carriageway. The plot is currently used for a temporary car park.

As well as the bedrooms, the hotel will include a gym, bar, restaurant and conference facilities.

Hammerson also owns a site to the north of the shopping centre, which it said would be developed ‘in due course’ to create a mixed-use City Quarters neighbourhood.

The developer said the hotel’s façade was inspired by the surrounding architecture and the city’s history of merchandising and textile making.

The new hotel will sit next to the existing Victoria Gate multi-storey car park

Hammerson UK director of development and project management Robin Dobson said: ‘Hammerson has a strong track record of delivery in Leeds city centre and these plans for a new, contemporary hotel represent the next step in our wider regeneration plans, creating a mixed-use destination where people can live, work and relax, centred around our premium flagship destination, Victoria Leeds.’

Acme director Friedrich Ludewig told the AJ when Victoria Gate opened in 2016 that, despite the striking appearance of the mall, the practice had been ‘honest’ with materials. ‘It isn’t bling,’ he said.