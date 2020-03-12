Unsupported browser

Ab Rogers Design, Page\Park and SOM announced as speakers at AJ Specification Live

Speakers have been confirmed for the first AJ Specification Live: Façades, Cladding and Glazing of 2020, which will take place on Wednesday 25 March at FORA Spitalfields

Case studies will include Ab Rogers Design’s recently completed red tile-clad Maggie’s Centre at The Royal Marsden in Sutton as well as Page\Park’s Leeds Playhouse which features a colourful bespoke tiled façade and which Eamon McGarrigle, architect at Page\Park will present.

Phil Obayda, associate director at SOM will also speak about their structural glazing strategy for The Stratford Hotel in East London.

The theme of this month’s AJ Specification Live is façades, cladding and glazing. The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. The winners of the AJ Specification Awards 2020 will also be announced during the evening.

AJ Specification Live is a series of events run by the AJ, providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. The event is free to attend and spaces are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Join us on 25 March at FORA Spitalfields to get involved in the debate.

Event details

Where FORA Spitalfields, 35-41 Folgate Street, London E1 6BX
When Wednesday 25 March 2020, 18.30 – 21.00
Free Register to attend

