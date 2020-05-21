5th Studio wins Chester station masterplan

5th Studio has won the competition to re-masterplan Chester train station and its surrounding areas

The London, Cambridge and Oxford-based practice defeated an undisclosed shortlist of 10 rival teams to win the contract, which was tendered by regeneration body London and Continental Railways (LCR).

5th Studio will now work with LCR, Network Rail and Cheshire West and Chester Council to draw up a ‘bold vision’ to transform the settlement’s historic railway station and neighbouring zones.

The ‘Chester City Gateway’ project aims to unlock mixed-use regeneration opportunities in the area which features a large car park and some other undeveloped sites. It is part of an ongoing collaboration between LCR and Network Rail, which aims to deliver around £2 billion of development and 4,000 homes on 16 sites across the country.

Over the next six months, 5th Studio will create a masterplan and delivery strategy for the Chester City Gateway with support from engineering consultancy Arup together with CBRE and Faithful & Gould.

Alex Bowker, development manager at LCR’s north-west regional team, said: ‘The formation of our consultant team marks a key milestone in a project that will help to create public value and unlock significant economic growth for Chester. Our masterplan will ensure that the railway station and its surrounding land reach their full potential, helping to deliver new homes, jobs and community assets.

‘We’re excited to begin delivering on the council’s exciting vision for Chester and realising the benefits of investment in the city’s key transport hubs, creating an outstanding experience for residents, commuters and visitors alike.’

Tom Holbrook, director at 5th Studio, added: ‘Chester City Gateway lies at a crossroads of the key Northern Powerhouse economies of Liverpool and Manchester, the anticipated HS2 hub at Crewe, and is the North West’s gateway to Wales.

‘This is an opportunity to maximise the potential of Chester’s railway station, cementing its role as a key Northern transport hub. We know that successful placemaking is greater than the sum of the project’s individual parts, and we’re excited to transform this site to tie it firmly into the life of the city.’