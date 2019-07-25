Robert Jenrick and Esther McVey land housing brief in Johnson’s new cabinet

Robert Jenrick and Esther McVey have replaced James Brokenshire and Kit Malthouse as housing ministers in a major Cabinet clear-out by new prime minister Boris Johnson

Jenrick, who has been working in the Treasury over the past year, will head the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government after Brokenshire was sacked yesterday evening.

The MP for Newark tweeted he was ‘excited and honored’ at his first cabinet role and that he looked forward to building more homes, planned to level up the regions and ‘share prosperity and opportunity throughout the U.K’

The 37-year-old also said it was ‘about time there was a millennial in cabinet’.

Excited and honoured to be appointed Secretary of State @mhclg - and to working with the team to build more homes, level up the regions and share prosperity and opportunity throughout the U.K. https://t.co/HerdpsdAzV — Robert Jenrick MP (@RobertJenrick) July 24, 2019

Brokenshire, who has spent more than a year as housing secretary, tweeted he was ‘heading to the backbenches’ after nine years in government.

Housing minister Kit Malthouse, who had made a bid for Tory leader before dropping out of the race, was not spared the reshuffle either and was replaced by former pensions secretary Esther McVey, who will work under Jenrick. She become the ninth housing minister in nine years

McVey, the MP for Tatton, is a former TV presenter and spent a number of years co-hosting ITV morning programme GMTV.

Brokenshire and Malthouse will perhaps best be remembered by the profession as the architects of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.

Around the time of the commission’s launch, Malthouse came in for particular criticism for a tweet comparing two buildings – a classical courthouse in Alabama and an office scheme on Oxford Street, with the caption ‘one will last for centuries, one won’t’.

In the wake of the row, he told architects to stop being ‘defensive’ and start designing buildings that fulfil the ‘natural aspiration of the British people’.

Elsewhere in prime minister Johnson’s reshuffle, former housing minister Dominic Raab has become Foreign Secretary and first secretary of state.

Comment Ben Derbyshire, RIBA president

We are encouraged that the new Secretary of State for Housing, Jenrick, and new Minister for Housing, McVey, take seats at the cabinet table for the first time indicating, rightly, that housing will be a priority. We are seriously concerned about the quality of some of the housing being built across the country, and urge the new government to review current Permitted Development Rights as a matter of urgency. We urge the new government to review current Permitted Development Rights as a matter of urgency As the mercury boils across the UK, the new Secretary of State for Environment and Rural Affairs Theresa Villiers clearly has a huge task on her hands. The global climate emergency must be confronted with real and urgent action - warm words are not enough. With less than 100 days to go until the UK leaves the EU, Brexit is a key priority. No deal would be disastrous for UK construction and our world leading architecture sector because our success relies on being open to the world. We will be engaging with the new government to stress our profession’s concerns. These are challenging and turbulent times. The new Government must now pull together to deliver meaningful change.