Public Practice unveils ‘diverse’ third wave of architects to join council planners

Public Practice has named the next 30-strong intake of architects who will be embedded in local government planning departments

According to the groundbreaking social enterprise, the third wave of its innovative placement programme is its most diverse yet with a third of the cohort from a BAME background and a significant number over 40 years old.

The architects, who come from a range of practices, including Foster + Partners, Marks Barfield, PTEa and Stanton Williams, will work for 20 public authorities across London and the South East.

Among the new public sector organisations that have signed up to recruit placements through the service are the city councils for Brighton & Hove and Oxford as well as Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Authorities pick candidates from a shortlist and then hire an associate either on a one-year fixed-term contract or on secondment from their existing employer. Associates are paid a salary of between £30,000 and £70,000.

Show Fullscreen Public practice third cohort map

The launch of the third cohort brings the total number of Public Practice placements since launching two years ago to 84 across 36 public authorities. With the first cohort of 17 having now completed their tenures, the number of architects currently embedded in planning departments is 67.

Public Practice was founded by Pooja Agrawal and Finn Williams, and is backed by the London mayor Sadiq Khan as one of the key initiatives in his Good Growth by Design programme. It is chaired by Jules Pipe, deputy mayor of London for planning, regeneration and skills.

A call for applications for the fourth cohort to start placements in April 2020 has now opened. Applications close on 25 November 2019.